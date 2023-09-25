MAFS star Nathanial drops major hint over more drama with Ella as he hits back at ‘trans issue’ accusations

MAFS UK star Nathanial dropped a major hint over more drama with Ella today (Monday, September 25).

His hint comes just days after their explosive honeymoon stunned fans.

Nathanial and Ella clashed on MAFS UK (Credit: E4)

Nathanial and Ella come to blows on MAFS UK

Last week’s Married At First Sight UK saw Nathanial and Ella tie the knot in a very sweet ceremony. However, things quickly turned sour on the couple’s honeymoon.

During the holiday, Nathanial and his new bride clashed over Ella’s concern that he wasn’t acting as though he fancied her. This soon descended into the couple accusing each other of acting for the cameras.

Things came to a head on the beach when Nathanial accused Ella of “lying”. He also slammed her for being a “stripper”.

Their honeymoon ended in disaster, with Nathanial refusing to meet his new bride for a meal on their final night in Mexico.

Nathanial married Ella on MAFS UK (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK star Nathanial slams the show

Over the weekend, Nathanial gave an interview to The Mirror about his time on the show, in which he branded it a “sham“.

While Ella being trans wasn’t an issue for Nathanial, he did reveal that he had some “deal breakers” for producers. “My only deal-breakers were that she didn’t smoke and didn’t work in the sex industry,” he told the publication. Ella reportedly smokes and previously worked as a stripper.

“There are couples with a beautiful connection. But with Ella, the show created a monster. I didn’t know who I was marrying. Some of the welfare just wasn’t there,” he then said.

“What happened to me can’t happen to another person. This show needs to have a ‘For Entertainment Purposes’ all over it,” he then added.

Nathanial posted on his story (Credit: Instagram / @nathanial.valentino)

Nathanial hits back

Now, it seems as though Nathanial has hit back once again.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram today to hit back at those accusing him of having an issue with Ella being trans.

Posting on his story for his 22k followers to see, Nathanial said: “This isn’t a trans issue (take that out of the equation)”.

Nathanial’s next story, posted shortly after, was a video of Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson.

“If you say the truth and nothing else, you’ll have an immense adventure as a consequence,” Peterson says.

MAFS UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.

