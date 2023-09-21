MAFS UK star Nathanial’s behaviour slammed during heated argument with trans bride Ella as he exposes her shocking secret

MAFS UK star Nathanial’s behaviour came under fire last night following a blistering row with Ella in which he ‘exposed’ the trans bride’s secret.

Nathanial seemingly revealed his bride’s secret during a heated argument on their honeymoon.

Nathanial and Ella had an explosive row (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK: Nathanial and Ella’s honeymoon turns sour

Last night’s edition of Married At First Sight UK saw the first four couples jet off on their honeymoons. Amongst the couples were trans bride Ella and her new husband, Nathanial.

The newly-wed couple had their honeymoon in Mexico – however, things quickly turned sour as the arguments began.

Ella and Nathanial began bickering over whether Nathanial actually fancies her. Nathanial was quick to argue that sexual attraction and fancying his new partner would come in time. However, this didn’t seem to be good enough for Ella.

Later, in the apartment, the arguing got even worse, with Ella accusing her new husband of “acting”.

Nathanial was quick to throw this back at his bride though, accusing her of putting on performances for the camera. He then ended up storming off.

Ella was exposed (Credit: E4)

Nathanial exposes Ella’s shocking secret

Later on, the newlyweds met down at the beach. Ella said: “I have concerns you’re not in this [the show] for maybe the same reasons I am.”

“Says you?! You say [bleep] in front of these cameras that is different from what you say in front of me,” Nathanial fumed. “Ok, well that’s what I think about you,” she replied.

“I can’t even say everything I know and why I act the way I act, because I’m not allowed to say it,” Nathanial then continued. “Why?” she asked.

“We all know why. Everything that I know,” he then said. “I don’t understand what you’re on about,” Ella then said. However, Nathanial was quick to tell her.

Standing up, the animated newlywed then shouted: “You are just lying again. You’re lying in this whole thing.”

“What on earth are you on about?” Ella asked. “You’ve lied because you’re a stripper!” Nathanial shouted, before storming off.

A tearful Ella then confessed to the cameras that she had stripped in the past but wasn’t ashamed of it.

Nathanial was slammed (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK viewers slam Nathanial’s behaviour

Viewers were quick to slam Nathanial for exposing his bride’s secret on last night’s show – and for being so “judgemental” about it.

“Wtf has been a stripper got to do with anything?? Just admit you’re not feeling it, Nathanial,” one E4 viewer tweeted. “Hmm very confused about the stripper thing? Nathanial seemed judgemental and his reaction was so angry and OTT, I feel like we’re missing a lot of context here from the edit…,” another said.

“Whatever about Ella being different on and off camera, Nathanial had NO RIGHT to call Ella out for being a stripper, as if it’s a big dirty secret. That was low down. It shows him as immature and prejudiced, especially coming from someone who accepts everyone like he claims,” a third wrote.

“Nathanial threw shade just because Ella was a stripper? Sheesh! Get back into the TARDIS and head back to the 1900s Nathanial!” another said.

However, some viewers weren’t as quick to slam Nathanial, speculating we’ve missed something.

“We’re definitely missing something, there’s no way Nathanial is that mad because Ella was a stripper!” one fan said.

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.

