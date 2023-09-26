‘RUN!’ Trouble predicted by MAFS UK fans over Shona and Brad’s common interest

MAFS UK fans have predicted trouble over newlywed couple Shona and Brad’s common interest.

Shona and Brad’s wedding couldn’t have been more perfect – but some fans have some reservations…

Brad is a very spiritual person (Credit: E4)

What happened on MAFS UK last night?

Last night’s Married At First Sight UK saw the final two weddings of the series take place. Terence married Porscha, and Brad tied the knot with Shona.

During the episode Brad, 27, a model from Grimsby, spoke about his spirituality.

“I’m a very spiritual person. I’m tuned in and connected,” Brad explained. “I practice spirituality by meditation. I do a lot of healing work with crystals. I also provide guided meditation classes.”

Shona, meanwhile, is also very spiritual, as she explained in her intro. Shona explained that she struggled with bulimia until she was 21, which is why she puts a lot of effort into her mental health now.

She then went on to explain that she does so by practicing yoga and using oracle cards and crystals.

“Just helps me feel more positive about everything,” she said.

In the lead-up to the wedding, both Brad and Shona said they’d been seeing the number two everywhere – something they were delighted to tell each other later on!

Shona is spiritual too (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK viewers predict trouble ahead for Shona and Brad

However, whilst it does seem as though the universe has brought Brad and Shona together to make the perfect couple, some viewers were skeptical.

Some fans of the show expressed concern that the couple’s shared love of spirituality could lead to trouble down the line.

“Surrounded by numbers twos…….[bleep] that’s what your marriage is going to be like,” one fan tweeted.

“Oooooo I feel like Shona and Brad are going to be explosive,” another E4 viewer said. “Maybe they’ll start throwing crystals at each other!” someone else replied.

“Uuugh it’s gonna be all crystals and Angel numbers with Brad and Shona,” another groaned. “It’s “crystal” clear Brad and Shona will get on,” another sarcastically said.

“Oooh I can’t wait to see if the couple who believe in aura and crystals might have an unhinged relationship?” one fan said.

“He’s seeing number two’s everywhere but he’s hoping this is his love number three? Not seeing two’s everywhere then are ya, pal?” another joked.

Nathanial quit the show (Credit: E4)

Nathanial hits out

Meanwhile, Nathanial has hit out at the show and show bosses, branding the programme a “sham”.

Nathanial was paired up with Ella on the show. However, their marriage soon soured after an explosive honeymoon that saw Nathanial expose his new bride as a stripper.

Speaking to The Mirror over the weekend, Nathanial said: “There are couples with a beautiful connection. But with Ella, the show created a monster. I didn’t know who I was marrying. Some of the welfare just wasn’t there.

“What happened to me can’t happen to another person. This show needs to have a ‘For Entertainment Purposes’ all over it,” he then continued.

He also revealed that he quit the show. “I felt I was being strangled and it brought out an ugly side of me. I knew I was going to tear the place down, so I quit,” he added.

