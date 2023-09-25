What does that mean?! MAFS UK fans utterly baffled by Laura’s comment about her preference in men

MAFS UK fans were left utterly baffled by Laura Vaughan‘s comments about her preference in men.

The 34-year-old repeatedly mentioned how she wanted to marry a “Chelsea boy”. However, many a viewer didn’t have a clue what she meant by that!

Laura wants a “Chelsea man” (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK: Laura wants a “Chelsea boy”

During her first couple of episodes on Married At First Sight UK, Laura kept mentioning that her ideal man is a “Chelsea boy”.

Laura – who spends a lot of her time in the affluent London borough of Chelsea – made it pretty clear what sort of a man she wanted to marry.

Laura’s ideal man was a “Chelsea boy with an edge”. So you can bet she wasn’t best pleased when she realised she was going to be marrying Arthur.

However, after a rather sweet honeymoon, Laura seemed to begin to warm to her new hubby, despite him not meeting her criteria.

But what is a “Chelsea boy”, let alone a “Chelsea boy with an edge”? Some fans were very keen to know.

Laura wasn’t impressed with Arthur (Credit: E4)

What is the “Chelsea boy” Laura keeps mentioning?

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote: “That one woman [Laura] mentioned about 45 times that she likes Chelsea Boys. Shall I assume this means affluent, stylish men?”

The fan’s fellow Reddit users were quick to explain what exactly Laura means.

“Oh boy. Where would one start? I think broadly you are right. Secondly, though it would be interesting to unpack why Laura thinks she’s a Chelsea Girl. Eating oysters at the bar does not a Chelsea Girl, make,” one E4 viewer said.

“I think she is literally referencing the geographic area in and around Chelsea. In theory, she’s probably looking for an affluent, possibly titled, privately-educated guy with a preppy sense of fashion, impressive social network, and a taste for oysters and champagne. What Chelsea is actually full of is try-hard chancers hoping to appear rich or meet someone with money,” another said.

So there you have it. That’s the sort of bloke Laura was after…initially anyway. However, after how her honeymoon with Arthur went, maybe she’s finally let go of wanting a Chelsea boy in her life…

Nathanial quit the show (Credit: E4)

Nathanial quits and hits back

In other MAFS news, Nathanial has spoken out about his time on the show, revealing that he quit early into the process.

Describing the show as a “sham”, Nathanial revealed that two of his “dealbreakers” were ignored by producers. Nathanial claims that he told producers he didn’t want to be married to someone who smoked or who had been in the sex industry. Ella, his new bride, reportedly smokes, and was a stripper in the past.

“There are couples with a beautiful connection. But with Ella, the show created a monster. I didn’t know who I was marrying. Some of the welfare just wasn’t there,” Nathanial told The Mirror.

“What happened to me can’t happen to another person. This show needs to have a ‘For Entertainment Purposes’ all over it,” he then continued.

He has since taken to his Instagram story, writing: “This isn’t a trans issue (take that out of the equation)”.

