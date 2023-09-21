MAFS 2023 stars looked a lot different before their show glow-ups

The cast of MAFS UK 2023 may have been primped and preened for their big days. But what did they look like before their bridal and groom glow-ups?

Back in a time when the only cameras pointing at them were their own, rather than E4‘s, it seems several of the reality show participants had rather different looks.

And so ED! has scrolled back pretty much as far as it is possible to trawl on each of the Married at First Sight UKers Instagram accounts.

MAFS 2023 cast members dressed in their wedding finery (Credit: E4)

Some have main grids stretching back years, with one containing thousands of selfies and images.

Others have carefully curated their feeds to include only a few dozen snaps covering much shorter time periods.

Tearing apart the MAFS UK 2023 cast members‘ appearances is troll behaviour, and we’ll leave that to those people on social media that behave like that. But you can see with your own eyes to what extent they may have changed up their presentation over time to how they are on the box now.

MAFS UK 2023: Laura Vaughan

Laura Vaughan of Married at First Sight UK 2023 (Credit: Channel 4)

One of Laura’s earliest Instagram posts, from 2017, shows her in Florence in Italy.

Find Laura on Instagram here. She’s still gorgeous!

Jay Howard

Jay Howard got wed on Married at First Sight UK 2023 (Credit: Channel 4)

In her wedding gear above, and Jay pictured in 2019, holding a glass and ready to cheers, below. It seems Jay has stuck with her gorgeous hair colour and still had her tattoos back then.

Find Jay on Instagram here.

Peggy Rose

Peggy Rose is part of the Married at First Sight UK 2023 cast (Credit: Channel 4)

The Bank Holiday pic of Peggy below is from April 2016. She hasn’t seemed to change too much since then! But appeared to have a darker shade of hair. We think she suits both!

Find Peggy on Instagram here.

Ella Morgan Clark

Ella is a cast member on MAFS UK 2023 (Credit: Channel 4)

The first pic in Ella’s feed dates from April 2022 so we can’t really see much of her glow-up!

Find Ella on Instagram here.

Porscha Pernnelle

Porscha Pernnelle looks glam for her nuptials (Credit: Channel 4)

Sharing a selfie from April 2019, Porscha showed off her stunning figure and still had her long, wavy hair.

Find Porscha on Instagram here.

Tasha Jay

Tasha Jay is all dressed up and definitely has somewhere to go (Credit: Channel 4)

“Braids for days… literally,” reads Tasha’s caption from December 2021. She looks stunning both then and now as a bride!

Find Tasha on Instagram here.

Rozz Darlington

Rozz Darlington is part of MAFS UK 2023 (Credit: Channel 4)

Taking a dip in the snap below in August 2022. It seems she’s always been a natural beauty!

Find Rozz on Instagram here.

Shona Manderson

Will Shona Manderson be happily married? (Credit: Channel 4)

The image of Shona below was uploaded to Insta in December 2014. It seems Shona sported a more brunette hair colour back then and brighter purple lipstick! We love it.

Find Shona on Instagram here.

Nathanial Valentino

Nathanial Valentino is a MAFS 2023 cast member (Credit: Channel 4)

Partying with will.i.am in an image shared in July 2014. He looks so young!

Find Nathanial on Instagram here.

Brad Skelly

Brad Skelly looks different to his younger days (Credit: Channel 4)

Certainly fewer face tats for Brad in 2013! 10 years later, Brad has many, many tattoos and seems to sport a totally different look!

Find Brad on Instagram here.

Georges Bert

Georges Bert is in MAFS UK 2023 (Credit: Channel 4)

No beard for George in March 2013! A very different look to the one he has now.

Find Georges on Instagram here.

Thomas Kriaras

Thomas Kriaras strikes a different post to on his Insta (Credit: Channel 4)

A slightly more serious-looking Thomas in December 2021. But he hasn’t changed too much in our eyes!

Find Thomas on Instagram here.

Luke Worley

Does Luke Worley look different to you? (Credit: Channel 4)

Alan Carr fan Luke was still cheeky back in March 2018! Luke still seems to sport a similar hairstyle and facial hair, so it doesn’t look like much has changed!

Find Luke on Instagram here.

Terence Edwards

Cast member Terence Edwards is DJ (Credit: Channel 4)

A slightly more casual look for Terence in January 2022. Loving the outfit! We do love the suit look though…

Find Terence on Instagram here.

Paul Liba

Boxer Paul Liba has shared a pic from his teenage years (Credit: Channel 4)

Paul, middle, has previously shared this shot showing him when he was just 13! He now has a full beard and a lot more hair! He looks very smart on MAFS UK.

Find Paul on Instagram here.

Arthur Poremba

Arthur Poremba’s Insta doesn’t go back far (Credit: Channel 4)

Tennis coach Arthur is another cast member whose visible Instagram history is limited to the past couple of years, but he clearly still likes to stay in shape!

Find Arthur on Instagram here.

Read more: MAFS UK viewers make U-turn on divisive couple: ‘Who’d have thought?’

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight, Thursday September 21, at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.

