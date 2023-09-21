MAFS 2023 stars looked a lot different before their show glow-ups

The cast of MAFS UK 2023 may have been primped and preened for their big days. But what did they look like before their bridal and groom glow-ups?
Back in a time when the only cameras pointing at them were their own, rather than E4‘s, it seems several of the reality show participants had rather different looks.
And so ED! has scrolled back pretty much as far as it is possible to trawl on each of the Married at First Sight UKers Instagram accounts.
Some have main grids stretching back years, with one containing thousands of selfies and images.
Others have carefully curated their feeds to include only a few dozen snaps covering much shorter time periods.
Tearing apart the MAFS UK 2023 cast members‘ appearances is troll behaviour, and we’ll leave that to those people on social media that behave like that. But you can see with your own eyes to what extent they may have changed up their presentation over time to how they are on the box now.
MAFS UK 2023: Laura Vaughan
One of Laura’s earliest Instagram posts, from 2017, shows her in Florence in Italy.
Jay Howard
In her wedding gear above, and Jay pictured in 2019, holding a glass and ready to cheers, below. It seems Jay has stuck with her gorgeous hair colour and still had her tattoos back then.
Peggy Rose
The Bank Holiday pic of Peggy below is from April 2016. She hasn’t seemed to change too much since then! But appeared to have a darker shade of hair. We think she suits both!
Ella Morgan Clark
The first pic in Ella’s feed dates from April 2022 so we can’t really see much of her glow-up!
Porscha Pernnelle
Sharing a selfie from April 2019, Porscha showed off her stunning figure and still had her long, wavy hair.
Tasha Jay
“Braids for days… literally,” reads Tasha’s caption from December 2021. She looks stunning both then and now as a bride!
Rozz Darlington
Taking a dip in the snap below in August 2022. It seems she’s always been a natural beauty!
Shona Manderson
The image of Shona below was uploaded to Insta in December 2014. It seems Shona sported a more brunette hair colour back then and brighter purple lipstick! We love it.
Nathanial Valentino
Partying with will.i.am in an image shared in July 2014. He looks so young!
Brad Skelly
Certainly fewer face tats for Brad in 2013! 10 years later, Brad has many, many tattoos and seems to sport a totally different look!
Georges Bert
No beard for George in March 2013! A very different look to the one he has now.
Thomas Kriaras
A slightly more serious-looking Thomas in December 2021. But he hasn’t changed too much in our eyes!
Luke Worley
Alan Carr fan Luke was still cheeky back in March 2018! Luke still seems to sport a similar hairstyle and facial hair, so it doesn’t look like much has changed!
Terence Edwards
A slightly more casual look for Terence in January 2022. Loving the outfit! We do love the suit look though…
Paul Liba
Paul, middle, has previously shared this shot showing him when he was just 13! He now has a full beard and a lot more hair! He looks very smart on MAFS UK.
Arthur Poremba
Tennis coach Arthur is another cast member whose visible Instagram history is limited to the past couple of years, but he clearly still likes to stay in shape!
Married at First Sight UK continues tonight, Thursday September 21, at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.
