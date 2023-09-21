MAFS UK viewers make U-turn on divisive couple: ‘Who’d have thought?’

MAFS UK viewers seemed to have made a U-turn on one of the show’s more divisive couples after last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 20).

The couples were shown on their honeymoons yesterday – with the drama already beginning for some of the newlyweds.

Laura confronted Arthur (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK: What happened on Laura and Arthur’s honeymoon last night?

Last night’s edition of Married at First Sight saw the first four couples head off on their honeymoons.

Amongst those jetting off abroad were Laura and Arthur – whose marriage got off to a pretty awkward start earlier this week.

The newlywed couple were in for a treat as they spent their honeymoon in Mexico.

Laura was pretty much straight down to business, confronting her new husband over the fact that he got his wedding vows from the internet.

“That’s the perfect example of me trying to be someone I’m not,” Arthur confessed. He then promised to be more honest with his new bride.

Arthur made it up to Laura (Credit: E4)

Arthur and Laura’s romance blossoming?

After they cleared the air, things seemed to improve for Laura and Arthur.

Arthur taught his new bride some tennis moves and even treated her to a massage after a long day.

On their final night together in Mexico, Arthur revealed that he had re-written his vows, leaving his new bride a little teary-eyed.

“I can see that Arthur has genuinely put his heart and soul into this,” Laura told the cameras. “He’s made it clear that his priority is our marriage.”

Laura was impressed (Credit: E4)

Viewers make U-turn on Arthur and Laura

Viewers have seemingly made a U-turn on their opinions of the couple following their honeymoon last night. Many confessed that they were starting to warm to them after a rocky start.

“Finding myself smiling at Laura and Arthur… WHO’D HAVE THOUGHT,” one E4 viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Arthur and Laura have potential,” another said. “Oh, my days! Laura and Thomas are actually blossoming. Who’d have thought it?” a third gushed.

“Aww I knew to have faith in Laura and Arthur,” another said.

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.

