MAFS UK viewers in stitches over groom’s cringeworthy vows: “No dude, just no”

MAFS UK viewers were left in stitches over a groom’s cringeworthy vows during last night’s show (Monday, September 18).

The popular reality show returned to E4 last night – and it’s already got viewers talking!

Arthur got married last night (Credit: E4)

What happened on MAFS UK last night?

Last night saw the first episode of Married at First Sight season eight launch on E4. Viewers were introduced to 16 new singles looking for love.

Last night’s show focussed on four singles in particular – Jay and Luke, and Laura and Arthur.

The experts paired Laura and Arthur up together – and they headed down the aisle to get married in front of their loved ones.

However, the part where he read out his vows didn’t go as smoothly as perhaps tennis coach Arthur would have liked.

Arthur’s vows were a point of contention (Credit: E4)

Arthur’s cringeworthy vows

Arthur – who moved to the UK from Poland at 16 years old – revealed earlier in the episode that he had got his vows from the internet.

Reading his vows out to his best friend and brother, Arthur revealed he was planning on telling his new bride “I love you”. His friend and brother were quick to try and convince him otherwise.

“Yeah, that’s a tricky one actually, to tell a stranger you love them,” his pal said. Arthur insisted that it could be a case of love at first sight though.

“You could wait until you see her and then decide whether you want to say that or not,” his friend then said. Arthur agreed.

However, when it came down to it, Arthur did in fact tell Laura he loved her, just minutes after meeting her. It didn’t go down well with his new bride though, judging by her reaction…

Laura wasn’t impressed! (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK viewers in stitches over Arthur’s cringeworthy vows

Viewers found Arthur’s vows – and the fact that he said “I love you” – to be both hilarious and cringeworthy.

“Arthur’s vows ” I love you”….ahahaha [wide eye emoji]. No dude, just no [laughing emojis],” one viewer tweeted.

“I don’t know how Arthur heard Laura’s vows and thought THIS IS MY MOMENT,” another wrote. “Not Arthur telling Laura he loves her in the vows [crying emoji] poor guy should’ve listened to his brother and his best mate,” a third wrote.

“Omg Arthur’s vows that’s a big NO NO for Laura [laughing emoji],” another viewer tweeted. “The “I Love You” really made me cringe,” another said.

“I can’t decide what’s more cringe-worthy: Arthur professing his love to her or her attitude,” a sixth said.

However, some viewers were on Arthur’s side. “Poor Arthur needs to run for the door. He’s criticised for not writing vows in a language that’s not his first, while she thinks saying an oatmilk latte is her daily priority is appropriate,” one viewer fumed.

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight (Tuesday, September 19) at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.

