Meet the Married at First Sight UK 2023 stars including tennis coach and tattooed model

The first set of Married at First Sight UK 2023 stars have been unveiled today (September 5).

A new series of the popular reality TV show has just finished filming and will soon hit our screens, and personally, we can’t wait!

MAFS UK is back soon! (Credit: Channel 4)

While the brides and grooms themselves will be a mystery to one another til they meet at the altar, us viewers are lucky enough to get a sneak peek at the contestants over on E4 Mafs UK’s Instagram. And they look quite the motley crew let us tell you…

Married at First Sight UK 2023: The Brides

Laura

First up for the ladies is 34-year-old Finance Manager, Laura.

Laura is hoping second time’s lucky (Credit: Channel 4)

“I would make the perfect wife because I’ve done this before. I’m tried and tested,” Laura revealed bluntly in her trailer.

She says she’s on the hunt only for a “well-dressed” man with “that Chelsea edge”.

Odds on her being the token bride this series to turn up late to the wedding, after admitting she takes “an aggressive amount of time to get ready”. She added: “We’re talking a solid three hours.”

Jay

The second bride to be announced is 31-year-old Jay. She’s a Sales Manager and Northerner Jay sounds like a breath of fresh air to be honest.

Jay sounds so sweet! (Credit: Channel 4)

“I deserve love because I think it is my time now,” she said simply in her clip, adding that she’s looking for “just a nice person”.

Other wholesome answers she gave included: “I would make the perfect wife because I have a lot of love to give” and “Something that my husband might not like: I’m really hard work with my emotions”.

Please nobody break her heart!

Peggy

Nicknaming herself “Picky Peggy”, you already know there’s going to be drama with this bride.

Peggy calls herself “Picky Peggy” (Credit: Channel 4)

She may be a blonde bombsell but Peggy reassures viewers she’s “anything but a dumb blonde”, working as a Technology Risk Partner.

Still living with her parents aged 32, she’s looking for someone who’s family-oriented and wants children.

Ella

Next up is blonde bombshell Ella. Ella is 29 and works as a Clinic Consultant.

Ella has warned that she has a “fiery personality” (Credit: Channel 4)

Tugging on our heartstrings already, Ella told her clip: “I’ve gone through a lot as a person, and I feel like I deserve to be happy someone who loves me for me and accepts me.”

She went on to share that she is transgender and is looking for a king to match her queen energy. Hoping she finds him!

Porscha

Porscha is a single mum (Credit: Channel 4)

Also joining the lineup is 36-year-old Executive Assistant Porscha. Her bio describes her as “a single mum who’s ready to get back out there and find her Prince Charming”.

Porscha says she wants a man who is chivalrous, Christian, athletic and over 6’2.

Tasha

We love Tasha’s dress! (Credit: Channel 4)

25-year-old childcare assisant Tasha seems like she’ll make a fun addition to the show. A big fan of randomly breaking out into song and admitting that she has hacked her boyfriends’ emails in the past, we can’t wait to see what entertainment she provides.

Rozz

Next, say hello to 28-year-old Rozz. Rozz is a florist and a self-proclaimed “farm girlie” who grew up surrounded by animals.

Rozz seems very unproblematic (Credit: Channel 4)

After a husband who likes “cuddles”, “smells good” and “dresses well”, it sounds like she has her priorities straight!

Shona

Last but not least for the ladies is Performing Arts teacher, Shona. Shona is 31 and is on the hunt for someone who either has a “fit Scottish accent” or “looks like Reggie Yates”.

However she has warned that she is “really messy, really late, and really forgetful”.

Shona is excited to take on her next role as bride (Credit: Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK 2023: The Grooms

Brad

The first groom to be introduced is 27-year-old model, Brad.

Let’s hope one of the brides likes her tattoos as Brad has an impressive selection of face, neck and ear tattoos (and no doubt some others hidden under his suit!)

Brad is looking for someone open to spirituality (Credit: Channel 4)

Brad is an ex party boy turned meditation instructor, and is apparently “manifesting his perfect partner who can share his love of spirituality”.

Georges

Admitting that he has previously cheated five seconds into his video clip, Georges sounds like he might be an interesting character.

Georges has cheated in the past (Credit: Channel 4)

The 30-year-old Sports Rehabilitator went on to describe himself as “forward and sexual”, and express his desire for a wife with “fake boobs”. Why do we feel like he’s going to cause some drama?

Arthur

Another sporty contestant is Tennis Coach Arthur, 34. Arthur, who has a tattoo of Sharon Stone, is after a wife who is into fitness like him and has a “nice arse”.

Will tennis coach Arthur find his match? (Credit: Channel 4)

Thomas

Next up is 27-year-old Thomas, who works in Investment and speaks like a member of the Royal family.

While his love of his cats is a big green flag, his story of once putting a girl off by pretending to be a cartoon character in bed is less appealing.

Thomas seems like he has some tales to tell (Credit: Channel 4)

Luke

30-year-old Sale Executive Luke says he’s “tried everything” to find his perfect woman.

Will Luke finally be lucky in love? (Credit: Channel 4)

He promises that he’s loyal and caring, but does admit that he once left his girlfriend to go to the pub and somehow ended up abroad on a three-day lads holiday. TV material in itself.

Terence

Youth worker Terence, 40, is a dad but says he has enjoyed a “bachelor lifestyle” up til now, working as a DJ.

Terence is a dad and also a DJ (Credit: Channel 4)

At 40, he’s looking to finally “settle down” and find the right person to share his “heart of gold” with.

Paul

Finally, we have Account Manager, Paul. At 26, he says he’s “sick of swiping right” and wants to find a wife who can be his “best friend”.

Getting good vibes from Paul! (Credit: Channel 4)

He went on to say that he couldn’t be with someone who “hates kids or animals” but is a little nervous about his new wife meeting his parents. Big green flags from Paul!

Read more: MAFS UK fave reveals reason behind shock split and confirms they’re ‘no longer talking’

Will you be watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.