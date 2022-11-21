Made In Chelsea: Who is Miles Nazaire currently dating?

Miles Nazaire is the infamous Made In Chelsea heartbreaker who’s dated almost half the cast of the E4 reality show.

However, recently Miles has decided to “focus all of his energy” on a certain MAFSA star, Ella Ding.

Which he even admitted that he’s never done before! Sadly that romance wasn’t to be, it seems.

So who is Miles Nazaire and who is he dating?

Who is Miles Nazaire?

Miles Nazaire joined the cast of Made In Chelsea back in 2018 and ever since he’s gained quite the reputation!

The notorious Chelsea playboy is known for being a heartbreaker and leading girls on.

Miles also has a Youtube channel called Extra Miles which follows his lifestyle, fitness and food plans.

He also occasionally answers viewers’ burning MIC questions.

Miles graduated from the Brit School in 2014 which is a private performing arts school that has hosted many famous names including Adele, Jessie J and Katy B.

He graduated from the school with a degree in Broadcast Digital Communications, so it’s no wonder that he currently works in TV!

How old is Miles?

Miles was born on December 12, 1995.

This means that he is 26 years old.

And for those wondering, he is also a Sagittarius.

What happened between Miles and Maeva?

Throughout his time on the series, Miles has bedded, broken hearts and found new sparks with many girls.

He’s dated lots of well known faces on the show including Ruby Adler, Inga and many, many more.

His most explosive relationship was with his ex-girlfriend Maeva.

In 2018, Miles vaguely mentioned an ex-girlfriend in France on the show.

Two years later, Maeva surprised Miles with an appearance and it was clear that there were a lot of unresolved issued between to the two.

Things then got worse between the pair when Miles found out that Maeva had slept with his best friend James.

Eventually they decided to sit down and talk about their relationship.

Maeva told Miles: “Look me in the eyes and tell me that you see absolutely no future between us.”

Miles then heartbreakingly said: “Right now, I don’t see any future between us.”

Who is Miles dating?

Miles is currently dating Married At First Sight Australia bride Ella Ding on the show.

Ella flew all the way to London from Australia to meet Miles for the first time and go on their first date.

She also met her former husband, Mitch, for the first time at the alter, in Married At First Sight Australia.

So it’s clear that the reality star is ready to settle down in a serious relationship!

But is that what Miles wants?

Speaking to Julius Cowdrey, Miles confessed: “You know what, I’ve been needing something…different.”

When Julius asked if he was still going to see Yasmine, another girl he’d been pursuing, he then shockingly revealed that he was going to “focus on Ella”.

I guess only time will tell if Miles is serious about what he said, or if his romance with Ella is just another fling!

Where is Miles Nazaire from?

Miles is half-French and he seems proud of his French heritage, but of course, he’s based in London.

Miles’ ex-girlfriend Maeva is also French and the pair have often been seen speaking French together on the show.

What does Miles Nazaire do?

Miles used to work for Knickerbocker TV and M.N pictures.

He also had his own music production label called Nuffsaid.

However, now it appears that Miles is currently an Instagram star, when he’s not starring in Made In Chelsea.

Who are Miles Nazaire’s parents?

Miles comes from a very creative background as his mother, Victoria, is a sculptor.

His dad, Jacques, is also a musician and painter.

He even founded the Artpreggios Music and Art School.

Is Miles Nazaire dating Emily?

No, Miles and Emily are not dating, for now, the pair are “just friends”.

However, during Made In Chelsea: Mallorca it looked like the pair were incredibly close.

The pair were flirting back and forth with each other and even Digby “could see” a relationship between the two of them.

In the latest episode of Made In Chelsea, Ella even said herself that she was surprised that Emily and Miles aren’t together.

But the pair didn’t take their relationship any further in Mallorca.

Emily even told Mail Online: “We have definitely had a few close calls but we get on so well as friends, I just didn’t want to ruin a friendship.

“It could go seriously wrong… Miles is great but he’s like an excitable little puppy. He’s a good-looking guy, and just has an extreme amount of girls sliding into his DMs.”

Is Miles Nazaire on Instagram?

Yes of course. Miles’s Instagram account is @Milesjnazaire.

Miles’s glamorous feed is mostly snaps from his photoshoots and fitness posts.

He also shares clips from his new podcast with Love Island star Charlie Radnedge called Playtime Podcast.

In their podcast, he and Charlie invite celebrity guests on to talk about the latest news and gossip.

In a recent post, Miles shared a video from his podcast talking about his relationship with Maeva.

He captioned the post: “Should my ex come on @playtime.podcast?

“Full episode link in bio!”

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, November 21 on E4.

