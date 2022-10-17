Made In Chelsea: When does Ella Ding appear? Who is MAFSA star dating?

Married At First Sight star Ella Ding has joined the cast of Made In Chelsea for season 24.

There’s nothing we love more than when two reality shows collide!

So when Aussie reality star Ella Ding announced that she was joining the cast of Made In Chelsea, we couldn’t contain our excitement.

But who is Ella Ding and why did she split with her MAFSA husband Mitch?

Who is Ella Ding?

After appearing in the ninth series of Married At First Sight Australia, Ella became one of the break-out stars of the show.

Ella was coupled with Mitch in the series and their marriage looked like it might go the distance, until they split shortly after filming.

She was also very close friends with fellow bride Domenica on the series.

Ella was one of the few people to stand by Dom’s side, when her OnlyFans photo got leaked and sent across the entire cast and crew by rival bride Olivia Fraser.

Before she starred in the reality series, Ella was a beautician in Melbourne, Australia.

But she has since put her beauty therapy days behind her and has taken on the spotlight as she joins the cast of Made In Chelsea.

Reality star Ella Ding joined the cast of Made In Chelsea (Credit: E4)

Ella Ding joins the cast of Made In Chelsea

Ella Ding was one of the highlights in Married At First Sight Australia and we’re excited to see her ruffle some feathers, as she joins the cast of Made In Chelsea!

While Ella joining the cast of the British reality series, Made In Chelsea, may seem a bit out of the blue, it’s not the first time the show have welcomed other reality stars onto the show.

Numerous Love Island stars such as Zara McDermott and Charlie Frederick have also joined the cast in the past.

Ella announced the exciting news on her Instagram.

Alongside a photo of her posing in front of a Chelsea street sign, she captioned the post: “Cats out the bag! @e4chelsea Taking risks again for a connection… am I doomed? What an experience so far it’s been in London with the MIC fam.”

After the news of Ella joining the show, rumours have already started to spread about a potential love interest.

And many believe that she’ll be getting close with the notorious Miles Nazaire!

Fans with a very keen eye spotted that Miles photo on Instagram with a mystery woman and her nails looked very similar to Ella’s nails that she posted at that time.

Could this be more than a coincidence?

How old is Ella Ding?

Ella Ding is 28 years old.

She celebrated her birthday in April earlier this year with her family in Melbourne.

What happened with Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud on Married At First Sight Australia?

Ella was coupled with Mitch Eynaud in the Australian reality series.

After meeting for the first time at the altar, the pair instantly hit it off.

The couple were attracted to each other from the very start and their romance only got stronger throughout the series.

Ella even said on her wedding day: “[The experts] definitely hit the nail on the head with things I asked for.”

However, it wasn’t happily ever after for the pair as they split shortly after filming the series.

Ella Ding split with Mitch shortly after the reunion (Credit: E4)

Why did she split from Mitch Eynaud?

Mitch and Ella called time on their relationship just days after filming the reunion in January.

But why did the pair split up when they were going so strong in the series?

One of Ella’s friend’s told Daily Mail Australia: “Ella is still healing from it all.

“He left her with no closure. He just cut her off without any answers. It was like ‘see ya!’ He didn’t even let her call him to talk about it.

“He doesn’t care about her feelings and is just worried about his image.”

In the Married At First Sight reunion, it was also revealed that Mitch was cheating on Ella with another bride.

It was claimed that Mitch had an affair with rival bride Tamara!

Ella has since spoken up about the rumours and told Now To Love: “There’s a lot that has been said and done, whether it has been aired or not, it hasn’t come out yet.

“She was texting him, they do call each other, it’s a ‘he said, she said’ situation. But I mean I’ve been sent lots of photos, screenshots and conversations so it’s really hard to deny what’s going on, but I just can’t confirm it.”

Poor Ella!

Who is Ella Ding dating now?

As far as we know Ella is now single and ready to give love another shot in the new season of Made In Chelsea.

However, the reality star was previously linked with her MAFSA co-star Brent shortly after filming the series.

Ella and Brent were battling the dating rumours for months until eventually their summer fling came to an end.

A source told Yahoo Lifestyle that “they’ve both decided to just remain as friends”.

They added: “There are no hard feelings and no one is heartbroken, they both just realised the romance wasn’t really there.”

Made In Chelsea will return on Monday 17 October on E4.

