Married At First Sight Australia: Mitch cheated on Ella with another bride?!

Ella and Mitch have broken off their relationship just days after filming the Married At First Sight Australia reunion.

The pair have also revealed that they are no longer on good terms and they haven’t spoken in ages.

But what happened?

Here’s the real reason why Ella and Mitch are no longer together.

*** WARNING! MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD ***

In the Married At First Sight Australia bride Ella claims Mitch cheated with Tamara (Credit: E4)

Mitch’s affair with Tamara

During the Married At First Sight Australia reunion, which hasn’t aired in the UK yet, fans were shocked after explosive news was unveiled in front of the entire cast.

It was claimed that Mitch had an affair with rival bride Tamara!

Tamara’s ex-husband Brent Vitiello claimed that she’d attempted ‘to get with another husband’ during the experiment.

He said: “It started with a few texts. She didn’t waste any time trying to meet with this person, I saw the texts.

“She was definitely quite keen. It shows the type of person she is.”

Ella also spoke up about the cheating rumours and told Now To Love: “There’s a lot that has been said and done, whether it has been aired or not, it hasn’t come out yet.

“She was texting him, they do call each other, it’s a ‘he said, she said’ situation. But I mean, I’ve been sent a lot of photos, screenshots and conversations so it’s really hard to deny what’s going on, but I just can’t confirm it.”

Ella and Mitch have confirmed that they are no longer seeing each other (Credit: E4)

Ella and Mitch have confirmed their split

Despite the rumours of Mitch’s affair, the couple appeared to be going strong in the MAFSA reunion.

Mitch even told the experts: “We’re together. She’s my girlfriend… I’m into this girl. I rate her.”

However, Ella has recently confirmed the devastating news that the pair have split since filming the reality series.

In an interview with Today Extra, she explained the real reason why they broke things off.

She said: “I’m single and just going to focus on me and start that healing process. I have absolutely no regrets, I loved the whole experience, I’ve got friends for life.”

When asked if she and Mitch were on good terms, Ella said: “Haven’t spoken in a couple of months.

“I don’t have anything against the guy, he could’ve treated me a lot better in terms of what’s happened post-show. He sort of cut me off when articles started to surface so I’m sort of just putting two and two together.”

One of Ella’s friends also told the Daily Mail Australia: “Ella is still healing from it all.

“He left her with no closure. He just cut her off without any answers. It was like, ‘see ya!’ He didn’t even let her call him to talk about it.

“He didn’t even care about her feelings and is just worried about his image.”

Married At First Sight Australia airs at E4 on Monday – Thursday evenings.

