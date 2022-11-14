Made In Chelsea: Ollie Locke-Locke from new business Rose to Hollywood fame

Ollie Locke-Locke is one of the original members of the Made In Chelsea cast, who still appears on the show with his husband Gareth.

But Ollie isn’t just known for being the King of Made In Chelsea.

Outside of the drama and champagne parties, Ollie has gone on to appear on other reality TV shows and a Hollywood film.

He’s also recently entered the business world and started a new business venture in rose.

So, who is Ollie Locke-Locke and what does he do for a living?

Here’s what we know.

Ollie Locke-Locke joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2011 (Credit: E4)

Who is Ollie Locke-Locke?

Ollie Locke-Locke has been a veteran on Made In Chelsea throughout the show’s eleven-year reign.

The star joined the show’s very first season in 2011 alongside the original cast members such as Caggie Dunlop and Fredrik Ferrier.

But his TV credits don’t end there, Ollie has appeared in Celebrity Big Brother, as well as other popular shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and Celebrity Juice.

Ollie has also landed a role in the film Greed, starring Steve Coogan and Isla Fisher.

In 2018, he even featured in Celebs Go Dating, before he started dating the love of his life, Gareth Locke-Locke.

How old is Ollie Locke-Locke?

Ollie Locke-Locke was born on 20 March 1987.

This means that he’s 35 years old.

What does Ollie Locke-Locke do for a living?

Before he became a reality star, Ollie worked at a nightclub for five years where he would run venues on Kings Road and in Mayfair.

Now, when he’s not serving looks on Made In Chelsea, Ollie’s running his own gay dating app called Chappy.

Ollie has also started a new business venture in Rose.

The reality star recently shared the news on his Instagram.

He said: “BREAKING NEWS!!! Ahhhh, after many, many exciting years I can finally say I have my own Rose!!! After a lot of planning, tasting and perfecting Chelsea Water! Myself and my Co-founders are so proud that we have created an exceptional Rose made in Provence, half an hour from St Tropez and in 12 generations that vineyard has only been run by women!!”

Ollie’s Rose, Chelsea Water Wine, is currently available to purchase on their website Chelseawater,co.

Who is Ollie’s mother?

Ollie’s mother is former BBC Radio Solent DJ Sarah Locke.

During his wedding ceremony, Ollie was heartbroken that his mother had to wear a mask due to the government guidelines at the time.

He tweeted: “I simply can’t understand why I can be in a bar or restaurant without wearing a mask in a room full of strangers…but my closest 30 friends and family have to be masked at my wedding ceremony! It’s breaking my heart the idea of not being able to see my mum smiling.”

Ollie’s family also have very elite connections.

His grandfather was a chauffeur to the royal family and lived in a cottage on the Kensington Palace Estate with his wife.

Ollie married Gareth in November 2020 (Credit: E4)

Is Ollie Locke-Locke married?

In 2018, Ollie started dating his long-time friend Gareth Locke.

Their relationship was smooth sailing for the pair, and they even got engaged in the same year.

In November 2020, the couple finally got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Natural History Museum.

And of course, it was also televised in an episode of Made In Chelsea.

Their MIC co-stars Binky Felstead and Olivia Bentley were also amongst the bridesmaids!

Does Ollie have a baby?

For now, Ollie and Gareth do not have a baby together.

But the pair have been open about their surrogacy plans on both social media and Made In Chelsea.

However, their journey to parenthood has been far from easy, as their first round of IVF last year didn’t work.

Ollie revealed on his Instagram: “I’m sorry I have been quiet, sadly we found out last week our first attempt at IVF hasn’t worked and after the heart-breaking news we have come to terms with the situation and are now looking forward to getting out to go for a second attempt very soon.”

But the pair haven’t given up yet and they’ve already made plans to start their surrogate journey again.

Speaking on Good Morning Britian, they said: “We have had one failed attempt at IVF with a miscarriage and we are going again next month.”

Ollie and Gareth Locke have been trying to have a baby together through IVF (Credit: E4)

Where is Ollie Locke-Locke from?

Ollie Locke is from Southampton, England, where he went to Embley Park School.

He then moved to London where he debuted in Made In Chelsea’s first ever series in 2011.

Who did Ollie Locke-Locke date?

Made In Chelsea viewers will remember Ollie’s long and messy dating history before he finally decided to settle down with Gareth.

When Ollie first started out on Made In Chelsea, he was dating Gabriella Ellis, an aspiring singer-songwriter.

But their relationship sadly came to an end in 2012.

In 2013, Ollie then went on to date his co-star Ashley James.

But although their relationship wasn’t meant to last, they still decided to remain friends.

Next, Ollie sparked a romance with former TOWIE star Sam Faiers during his time in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Ollie then found himself caught in an awkward love triangle between his then girlfriend Emma Walsh and Spencer Matthews.

But he was left devastated when Emma decided to opt for Spencer.

Ollie Locke-Locke was openly bisexual since he joined MIC, but things changed in 2016 when Ollie bravely came out as gay.

Speaking to the Sun, he said: “I lived with a woman last year when I was off camera, and we had two dogs together. Then we broke up in December, I thought, ‘That’s it now, I think I’m gay’.”

He then dated and got engaged to his boyfriend Gareth Locke in 2018.

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, November 14 onE4.

