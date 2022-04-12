Made In Chelsea stars Emma Walsh and Ollie Locke reunited for the first time in six years on last night’s show (April 11).

The stunning blonde is no stranger to the E4 reality series, as she appeared on the programme back in season 10.

But what really happened between Ollie and Emma? And who came between the pair?

Ollie was far from impressed after coming face-to-face with ex Emma on Made In Chelsea (Credit: E4)

Made in Chelsea: What happened between Emma Walsh and Ollie Locke?

Ollie and Emma briefly dated on Made In Chelsea back in 2015.

Following a string of dates, Ollie confessed at the time: “You see I do quite like Emma.

“We have been on quite a few dates together, we speak in the morning, and we’ve kissed. But I have absolutely no idea what is going on with her!”

However, it didn’t take long for Spencer Matthews to get involved.

The former MIC star came between the pair, with Emma breaking the news to Ollie during a dramatic scene in a bar.

She told him she wanted to be “friends” and came clean about a night out with Spencer, involving a “lot of tequila”.

Naturally, Ollie was left furious over the news – but where does it leave the exes now?

Spencer Matthews came between Emma and Ollie in series 10 (Credit: E4)

Ollie and Emma reunite on MIC

Six years after the incident, Emma has since returned to Chelsea as Digby Edgley’s new girlfriend.

During last night’s episode, the stunning blonde opened up on her past friendship with Ollie.

Emma said: “It’s so uncomfortable and it ended so badly. I honestly thought we were just friends.

“I’d just gone through a really bad breakup and we were hanging out, then Spencer and I got together.”

There’s bad blood.

She went on to explain how the pair had previously shared a kiss, adding: “There’s bad blood. He blanks me whenever he sees me.”

The pair later reunited during a tense moment with Digby and Ollie’s husband Gareth.

Emma accused Ollie of “ignoring” her, whilst he claimed she was “lying” over the situation.

Emma has found love with Digby – six years after her drama with Ollie (Credit: E4)

Later on, Ollie warned Digby over his blossoming romance with Emma.

He said: “I’m not sure how she’s acting right now is completely trustworthy, but that is up to you.

“I will not be saying much more about this. You can believe anything you want from her.”

But after Tristan also appeared to show interest in Emma, is Digby set for heartbreak?

Made In Chelsea continues to E4 next week.

