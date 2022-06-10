Love Island fans were devastated as Liam Llewellyn made the decision to quit the show.

However, he’s not the first and we very much doubt he’ll be the last.

Here’s a list of all the Love Island stars who have decided to quit the ITV reality series over the years.

Sheriff Lanre was actually kicked out for breaking the show’s rules (Credit: ITV2)

Sherif Lanre booted out for rule breaking

Sherif Lanre was booted out of the villa for breaking the rules in season 5.

The chef from London agreed to leave show after talking with the show’s bosses.

A Love Island spokesman said at the time: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

Sheirf also made a statement saying: “In case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules. As a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

“I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way. As a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.

“I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

Georgia Steel and Sam Bird

Georgia and Sam had a very explosive time in the Love Island villa.

During the dreaded “stick or twist” decision, the pair both had to decided whether they wanted to stay together or stay in the villa.

Eventually, both Georgia and Sam both refused to couple up with anyone except each other.

This meant that their time on show was over.

A source told Mirror TV: “They filmed the recoupling and afterwards Sam and Georgia weren’t happy so walked out of the villa.

“None of their fellow islanders could persuade them to stay.”

Samira Mighty

Series 4 was hit by a triple whammy of exits.

Samira Mighty was a beloved Islander in the villa who was adored by the girls and offered advice to the boys.

However, she was unlucky in love as the only person she had any romantic connection with was brutally dumped from the villa.

Samira spent three days crying over her lost love, until she finally decided to quit the show and “follow her heart”.

Niall Aslan

Niall left many viewers confused after he left the show in very mysterious circumstances.

After only nine days, it was announced he had left, with Dr Alex George breaking the news to his fellow Islanders.

Although little was explained about his exit, Niall took to Instagram to explain the reason behind his depature.

He said: “For far too long I have suffered in silence and not acknowledged a massive fact about my life which going to the villa had led me to finally realise and accept.

“When I was a young child I was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome. A fact that until this post has never shared outside of my close family.

“Growing up was extremely difficult for me and I often felt out of place. I always felt that people didn’t understand me, yet I was afraid to reveal my true scales as I did not want the label or stigma that was attached to it.”

Sophie Gradon

Sophie Gradon made history as she was a part of the show’s first same-sex pairing with new girl Katie Salmon.

However, this new love didn’t last long as she realised that her relationship with Islander Tom Powell could be jeopardised if she stayed with Katie.

When Tom left, Sophie finally said: “Right, that’s it for me. I’m done. Yeah I’m going to ask if I can leave.

“I cannot do this, it’s just too much of a mind-[bleep]. It’s not worth it. It’s not worth losing Tom over. I can’t lose Tom, I can’t.”

Islander Zara Holland left Love Island after her mum got sick (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island star Zara Holland’s exit

Zara Holland caused quite the stir in the second series of Love Island.

However, when it was revealed a family illness had struck, the former pageant queen decided to leave and be with her family.

She said: “I’m so sad to leave the villa. But it’s important for me to home and spend some time with my mum while she gets better.

“I’ve had the time of my life on Love Island and would like to thank all of my fellow Islanders and the production team for all their support.”

Amy and Curtis had a heart-to-heart before her exit (Credit: YouTube)

Amy Hart quits Love Island

Back in the summer of 2019, Love Island fans were gripped by the on/off romance between Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard.

Maura Higgins came into the villa and Curtis promptly broke Amy’s heart.

And she wasn’t sticking around for the fallout.

As a result, Amy quit the show – and has since gone on to meet her very own dreamboat on the outside.

Rykard Jenkins

Personal trainer Rykard Jenkins was in a ‘friend couple’ with Olivia Buckland. That was until new girl Rachel entered the villa.

Rykard was head over heels for Rachel and the pair hit off really well.

However, Caroline Flack delivered the news that he and Olivia had shared an intimate moment in bed while Rachel slept inches away.

Rachel was dumped off the island shortly after and Rykard decided to head out to be with his beloved.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish had a failed romance (Credit: ITV Pictures)

Love Island stars Jake and Liberty quit

Last year, Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole decided to exit the show just days before the final.

Liberty and Jake had been coupled since day one. However, things started to fall apart after Jake returned from Casa Amor.

I just don’t feel like you love me for me and I want someone who loves me for me.

As a result, Liberty told him: “I just don’t feel like you love me for me and I want someone who loves me for me.”

This year’s Love Island contestant Liam quit Love Island after only 36 hours (Credit: ITV)

Liam quits Love Island

Love Island’s Liam Llewellyn became the latest Islander to quit the villa.

Viewers will see the Welsh contestant leave his fellow Islanders after asking them to gather around the fire pit.

It’s thought he packs his bags and says goodbye to his housemates in tonight’s episode.

Love Island is on ITV2 tonight (June 10) at 9pm.

