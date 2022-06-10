Love Island star Liam Llewellyn has reportedly ‘quit’ the reality show after just a few days.

Liam entered the Spanish villa earlier this week and has been starting to get to know his fellow Islanders.

However, according to reports, Liam has decided to leave the Love Island villa just days after he was left vulnerable when Davide recoupled with Gemma Owen.

Liam has reportedly quit Love Island (Credit: ITV2)

Liam quits Love Island?

A source has told The Sun: “The reasons behind it are unknown so viewers will be glued to their screens tonight to find out.”

Read more: OPINION: Love Island’s Ekin-Su is the best ever bombshell – and these 5 reasons will convince you!

The publication claims ITV declined to comment.

ED! has contacted reps for Love Island for comment.

Liam enjoyed TWO dates last night (Credit ITV2)

It comes after last night’s episode saw Liam go on two dates with the two new girls.

He got to know Ekin-Su and Afia outside the villa before the bombshells entered to meet everyone else.

Poor Liam, started the episode all about him and after his dates, didn’t hear from him.

The public had voted for Liam to go on the dates after he was left single when Davide decided to couple up with Gemma.

Viewers felt for Liam, who had been coupled up with Gemma from the start, when Davide made his decision.

One person said on Twitter: “I feel so sorry for Liam. I like Liam but now Gemma and Davide are my least favourite couple.”

Another wrote: “Davide and Gemma? Wow i’m actually sorry for Liam.”

Read more: Roman Kemp plans to ‘retire young’ after devastating disorder diagnosis

Others felt the new bombshells weren’t interested in Liam after the dates last night.

One tweeted: “Poor Liam, started the episode all about him and after his dates, didn’t hear from him.”

Another added: “Poor Liam, brings two girls back to the villa, locked arms and everything, thinks he’s in and they instantly go for other guys.”

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, from 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.