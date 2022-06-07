Gemma Owen caused quite a stir on Love Island last night after she revealed her age.

The islander and daughter of famous footballer Michael Owen, stunned her fellow Islanders when she announced that she is only 19 years old.

However, some fans are confused as to why someone as young as Gemma would be desperate to find love.

Gemma Owen joins the Love Island villa at only 19 years old (Credit: ITV2)

Gemma Owen on Love Island

When Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma entered the villa on Love Island last night, viewers were shocked when she revealed her age.

Gemma confirmed that she is only 19 years old, which makes her one of the youngest contestants to ever appear on the reality show.

She also revealed that she had been single for a year-and-a-half since her last relationship ended and she’s now ready to find romance in the villa.

However, many fans of the show believe that Gemma is too young to be looking for love on the popular dating show.

Fans call for Gemma Owen to be kicked out of Love Island (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island 2022

Taking to Twitter, some viewers weren’t sure why someone as young as Gemma would be on a show looking for ‘the one’.

Many fans have even begged Love Island to get Gemma out of the show.

One viewer tweeted: “Nah somebody’s gotta get Gemma off. And the fact that she’s 19..”

Another added: “Why did I just see that Gemma turned 19 in May!! Naa get her off that show lol. Wayyy too young.”

Someone else said: “Get Gemma off this show right now #loveisland.”

Fans are also calling for a change in the age limit and requesting that it be 21+.

One fan wrote: “Ngl the minimum age for Love Island should be 21+. 19 is wayyyy too young.”

Another said: “Love Island should 21+ tbh, what business does a 19-year-old have kissing a 27-year-old???”

