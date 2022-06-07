Gemma Owen looking serious in bikini and her smiling on Love Island
TV

Love Island fans call for Gemma Owen to be ‘taken out’ of show because of age

Viewers claim that Gemma Owen is too young to be on the show

By Aaliyah Ashfield
| Updated:

Gemma Owen caused quite a stir on Love Island last night after she revealed her age.

The islander and daughter of famous footballer Michael Owen, stunned her fellow Islanders when she announced that she is only 19 years old.

However, some fans are confused as to why someone as young as Gemma would be desperate to find love.

Gemma Owen smiling in a bikini while holding a flag on Love Island
Gemma Owen joins the Love Island villa at only 19 years old (Credit: ITV2)

Gemma Owen on Love Island

When Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma entered the villa on Love Island last night, viewers were shocked when she revealed her age.

Read more: Made In Chelsea: Are Ruby and Reza still together?

Gemma confirmed that she is only 19 years old, which makes her one of the youngest contestants to ever appear on the reality show.

She also revealed that she had been single for a year-and-a-half since her last relationship ended and she’s now ready to find romance in the villa.

However, many fans of the show believe that Gemma is too young to be looking for love on the popular dating show.

Gemma Owen with a straight face on Love Island
Fans call for Gemma Owen to be kicked out of Love Island (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island 2022

Taking to Twitter, some viewers weren’t sure why someone as young as Gemma would be on a show looking for ‘the one’.

Many fans have even begged Love Island to get Gemma out of the show.

One viewer tweeted: “Nah somebody’s gotta get Gemma off. And the fact that she’s 19..”

Another added: “Why did I just see that Gemma turned 19 in May!! Naa get her off that show lol. Wayyy too young.”

Read more: Love Island: Michael Owen’s shock reaction as daughter Gemma signs up for show

Someone else said: “Get Gemma off this show right now #loveisland.”

Fans are also calling for a change in the age limit and requesting that it be 21+.

One fan wrote: “Ngl the minimum age for Love Island should be 21+. 19 is wayyyy too young.”

Another said: “Love Island should 21+ tbh, what business does a 19-year-old have kissing a 27-year-old???”

