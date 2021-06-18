With this year’s Love Island cast yet to be announced, we thought it apt to take a trip down memory lane with a look at one of our favourite series to date – 2017’s series 3!

Olivia Attwood quickly became a stand-out star from the series.

But what’s she up to now, and has she changed now she’s in the limelight?

Here, we catch up with our favourite series 3 stars – and look at how they’ve changed.

Olivia Attwood at her ISawItFirst Clothing Collection Launch Party (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Love Island cast of 2017: Olivia Attwood

Olivia recently launched her latest clothing collection, showing off her lengthy legs in a pair of knitted hotpants.

The Love Island star also sported hip-length beach waves for the event.

The look is a far cry from her appearance on the hit reality TV show five years ago – which is set to return to screens next week.

I have good memories and we laughed a lot.

Olivia, 26, recently admitted she has no regrets about her time spent on the show alongside former love interest Chris Hughes.

She told the Daily Star: ” I don’t regret anything I did while I was in there. I had a lot of fun. Even though all it looked like I did was scream and shout. I have good memories and we laughed a lot.”

She is now engaged to footballer boyfriend Bradley Deck and the pair plan to tie the knot soon after having to postpone their wedding last year due to COVID-19.

Olivia in her 2017 Love Island photo shoot (Credit: ITV)

Chris Hughes

No one will ever forget the moment Chris Hughes cried over his baby doll son Cash during his stint on Love Island 2017.

The former beau of influencer Olivia has been keeping busy since his popularity rocketed on the show.

Chris Hughes Olivia Attwood with fake baby Cash Hughes (Credit: ITV)

While both his romance with Olivia and his relationship with Jesy Nelson failed, Chris has managed to keep his place firmly in the hearts of the nation.

He currently hosts horse racing coverage for ITV and has appeared in a series of spin-off reality shows, documentaries and adverts.

Chris, 26, is still as handsome as ever with his trademark side-swept blonde hair and piercing blue eyes – although these days he’s seen wearing a lot more clothes!

Chris Hughes at Royal Ascot Ladies Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Love Island cast of 2017: Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

Amber swapped cocktails, sun lotion and holiday romance for a stint in the West End after she and fellow 2017 victor Kem Cetinay went their separate ways.

She’s since turned up putting her performing arts skills to the test in the West End hit Dolly Parton musical 9 to 5 and the retro styling is far cry from her bikini-clad days on ITV.

In fact she is almost unrecognisable in shots of her performing in the sell-out show.

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay on Love Island 2017

Amber is still single and looking for love. Until recently she had thought she found the one in boyfriend Nick Kyriacou, but unfortunately the pair split up in April.

Kem, meanwhile, has made a string of TV appearances since exiting Love Island alongside his one true love and bromance partner in crime Chris Hughes.

He is now set to become a restauranteur when he opens new posh eater Array in Romford later this month.

Kem is also single after his split from Lexie Hyzler in December last year.

Amber Davies performing at West End Live 2019 in London’s Trafalgar Square (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

If there was one contestant in 2017 we all wanted to give a great big hug it was sweet little Camilla.

There was tears, treachery and just downright bad behaviour from some of the guys she was coupled up with, naming no names (aherm Johnny Mitchell).

However, things turned right around for Camilla when her tall, dark handsome, chisel-jawed knight in shining armour rode in on the beach buggy in the form of Jamie Jewitt.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt on Love Island 2017 (Credit: ITV)

Camilla seems to have learnt how to defy age as she really hasn’t changed a bit since Love Island. Silver fox Jamie is now sporting a shorter hairdo and is greying a little.

This duo won everyone over and have gone from strength to strength.

And from posing with a plastic baby in the beach hut to having a real-life squidgy crying one all of their own.

The couple also announced their engagement in February via a super cute photo of eight-month-old daughter Nell wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan “Mummy will you marry Daddy?”.

Love Island cast of 2017: Gabby Allen

Gaby has been a little unlucky in love after her failed relationship with fellow Love Island 2017 alumni Marcel Somerville.

She went on to date X Factor winner Myles Stephenson of pop band RakSu.

However, their romance headed down the drain almost as quickly as his chart career amidst a storm of allegations about his infidelity.

Gabby ready for her Love island 2017 debut

Gabby has certainly picked up more of a tan than she had back in 2017, but the fitness trainer looks largely the same thanks to her decision not to have a boob job.

She admitted she booked in for one twice since leaving the villa.

She’s now happily loved up with Ex On The Beach star Brandon Myers and the pair just returned from a rather lengthy stay in Dubai.

Gabby Allen on a night out in Mayfair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever

Love them or hate them, Jess and Dom proved all their critics wrong by sticking together through thick and thin.

The pair are a true Love Island success story and while they exited the show early with Jess being voted off and Dom walking out a couple of days later to follow her – and his heart – they’ve stood the test of time.

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever appear in the Love Island Beach Hut (Credit: ITV)

The couple are not only now married, but also the proud parents of a beautiful baby boy.

They appear happier than ever in their Instagram photos with Jess showing off her impressive post-baby bod.

Their bundle of joy arrived in October 2019 so is now around 20 months old.

Love Island 2021 launches on Monday June 28 on ITV2.

