Anyone heading into the Love Island villa would doubtless get a full makeover – and this year the iconic water bottle is no exception.

For the seventh series of Love Island UK – hosted by Laura Whitmore – ITV has unveiled a sleek new design.

And we’ve got all the details on how you can get your hands on one!

Laura Whitmore returns to host the series (Credit: ITV)

Where can I buy a Love Island water bottle?

The new personalised Love Island water bottles are stainless steel with a white matte finish, rather than the plastic see-through version.

The new double-walled stainless steel bottle makes it perfect for either hot or cold drinks.

So whether you like to tune in with a brew or with a cold drink, you can feel like one of the contestants.

Look who’s had a glow up! ☀️ The iconic #LoveIslandWaterBottle is back with a new look for 2021! Get yours in our shop now! https://t.co/FNDcAsIi58 pic.twitter.com/OqCTiH0fQg — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 16, 2021

You can get your own personalised Love Island water bottle and much more Love Island merchandise from the official Love Island Shop.

The new water bottle costs £20 and you can personalise it with your name in a choice of three colours.

As well as the water bottle you can also get a Love Island case (Credit: Love Island Shop)

Love Island water bottle: What other merchandise can I get?

You can pick up a personalised suitcase (from £55), pink silky robes (£20), phone cases and much more on the site.

There’s even a lip balm that’ll keep your lips perfectly kissable!

Slip into something a little more comfortable (Credit: Love Island Shop)

When does Love Island UK start?

ITV has confirmed that Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITV player on Monday June 28.

We can’t wait to hear “I’ve got a text” and watch the islanders “crack on”!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Where are they filming Love Island UK?

This year, the Love Island crew are heading to the villa in sunny Mallorca to film the series.

ITV Commissioner Amanda Stavri told the Radio Times: “Mallorca is very much the home of Love Island.”

Who are the contestants for Love Island 2021?

The contestants have not been revealed yet, but there have been hints that this will be the most diverse series yet.

Para-athlete and TikTok star Milly Pickles confessed to her TikTok followers that producers had been in touch with her, but she decided to turn it down.

However, she is hopeful that this means the producers are committed to including at least one contestant with disabilities.

Who is hosting Love Island 2021?

Laura Whitmore will be returning to host the series after hosting Winter Love Island in 2019.

Her husband Iain Stirling will also be returning as the hilarious narrator of the series.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this year.

