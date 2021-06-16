Love Island is officially set to start on the date of June 28 in Mallorca, ITV has confirmed.

Fans of the ITV2 reality series were left villa-less last year, after the show was postponed due to the pandemic.

However, a new batch of sexy singletons will be making their way into the famous Spanish villa VERY soon.

Love Island’s start date was officially confirmed today (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island start date: When is the show returning?

Viewers of the popular dating show will be overjoyed to know the show is back this month!

It comes after Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced the news on This Morning today (June 16).

The presenting duo were joined by former stars Marcel Somerville and Amy Hart.

During the segment, the group also unveiled the new Love Island merchandise available to purchase this year.

Fans can get their hands on the show’s famous water bottles here.

This year’s design features a slimmer bottle and a white matte finish – very chic!

Love Island fans can get their hands on the show’s famous water bottles (Credit: ITV)

Love Island: Where is it being filmed?

Meanwhile, the show WILL return to Spain this year.

The famous villa is located on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca (Majorca).

Ahead of the announcement, ITV Commissioner Amanda Stavri told the Radio Times: “We haven’t announced anything officially but Mallorca is very much the home of Love Island.

“I can’t confirm anything 100 per cent at this stage but it will definitely be the Love Island viewers know and love.”

The show previously moved from Mallorca to Cape Town for its winter edition.

However, the series was also scrapped earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Love Island is returning to the Mallorca (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, it’s believed the show could feature a disabled contestant this year.

According to The Sun, ITV bosses have approached a number of influencers with disabilities.

These included para-athlete Milly Pickles, who lost her leg after being electrocuted.

A TV insider told the publication: “Casting are actively approaching for someone who visibly has a disability.

“It’s all part of the show trying to be as diverse as possible.”

Over the years, the show has been criticised for its lack of diversity.

Watch Love Island on Monday, June 28 at 9pm on ITV and ITVHub.

