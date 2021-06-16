ITV has outlined its new duty of care processes ahead of Love Island 2021.

Contestants of the ITV2 dating show, which starts later this month, will receive support before, during and after filming.

The move comes amid concern about the impact of reality shows on contestants’ mental health in recent years.

Love Island bosses have pledged a series of duty of care protocols (Credit: ITV)

ITV detail duty of care protocols

The duty of care protocols outlined by ITV for series seven follow three stages – pre-filming, filming and aftercare.

A registered mental health professional will support contestants during pre-filming and filming.

Pre-filming psychological and medical assessments will also take place prior to launch date, ITV states.

Read more: Love Island UK 2021 cast to feature first-ever disabled contestant

Meanwhile, a welfare team solely dedicated to the Islanders both during the show and after is on hand.

In addition, the show will offer more detailed conversations with potential Islanders regarding the impact of participation.

Aftercare support will include training on social media and financial management, which extends to all Islanders following their participation.

Love Island contestants will receive support before, during and after filming (Credit: ITV)

A minimum of eight therapy sessions will be offered to each Islander when they return home.

Furthermore, proactive contact for a period of 14 months will be given to contestants after the show.

In 2018, the Love Island team appointed the UK’s former chief medical officer Dr Paul Litchfield to review and enhance its duty of care processes.

Read more: Love Island UK: Who’s still coupled up from the ITV2 dating show?

Ahead of the new series, Dr Litchfield said: “Society’s appreciation of the importance of mental health and wellbeing has grown enormously in recent years and the pandemic has brought that into even sharper focus.

“Reducing the risk of harm, where possible, is an imperative but promoting good mental health is also necessary.

“ITV’s evolving commitment to these issues, backed up by tangible action, is an example to others in the industry and beyond.”

When does Love Island 2021 start?

The new series will begin on June 28.

While ITV are yet to confirm the show’s location, Mallorca is a main contender.

Laura Whitmore will return as host, while Iain Stirling will narrate the series.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.