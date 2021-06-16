Love Island UK 2021 is making its way onto our screens at the end of this month and, while it’s the most amazing entertainment for viewers, is it really a vehicle for finding true, everlasting love?

For some Love Island couples – most definitely yes!

Here are the couples that are still together after meeting on the ITV2 show – despite some romances having very bumpy beginnings!

Jamie and Camilla met on Love Island in 2017 (Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Love Island UK success stories: Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow

When Camilla appeared on Love Island on series three in 2017, it looked as though she wouldn’t find romance after a false start with Johnny.

Read more: Love Island UK 2021 cast to feature first-ever disabled contestant

But then in walked Jamie Jewitt who – like Camilla – possessed brains and integrity as well as beauty.

The pair have been inseparable ever since and last October welcomed a daughter, Nell Sophie Jewitt.

They announced the pregnancy in the most adorable of ways and the announcement of their engagement in February 2021 was even cuter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow)

Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed

Nas and Eva are going strong (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Poor Nas had a slow start to his Love Island stint early last year before he paired up with Eva, 23.

They did take a whole six months to go Instagram official after series 6, but once they had that milestone out of the way, it was rare to not see them teasing each other on their respective stories.

Slow and steady wins the race, we guess!

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp are Love Island UK’s current reigning champions (Credit: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock)

This couple went on to win the first (and only) winter Love Island series back in early 2020.

And Paige and Finn have only gotten stronger after their relationship won the hearts of the nation.

Read more: Fitness expert warns viewers not to compare themselves to Love Island stars

The Scottish beauty and her footballer boyfriend celebrated their first anniversary this February, and have even moved in together.

We bet she’s glad it never worked out with Lewis Capaldi after all…

Love Island UK: Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey married in 2019, and now are a family of four! (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

The Love Island series two winners have had a pretty tumultuous journey in the five years since they first laid eyes on each other, but are still going strong regardless.

Nathan and Cara had their firstborn, Freddie, in 2017, but split for a little while mid-pregnancy.

Proof that they both chose the right person to couple up with in 2015, the pair didn’t stay apart for long.

They became the third Love Island couple to marry in 2019, and even welcomed baby number two, Delilah, late last year.

Callum Jones and Molly Smith

Molly Smith and Callum Jones leave the villa (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Callum sent shockwaves through the villa in January 2020 when he walked back in post-Casa Amor hand-in-hand with Molly.

But while it broke Shaughna’s heart and angered the nation, the decision appears to have been a great one.

The scaffolder and influencer, 25 and 26 respectively, moved into their dream Manchester home after spending lockdown together.

They’ve even managed to grow their family – by one adorable pug!

Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge

Series six’s Luke and Siannise are practically inseparable (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

We all gushed at our telly sets when Luke T asked Siannise, 26, to be his girlfriend.

And although they came second place to Paige and Finn during last year’s series, they’re still winning the relationship game.

Luke is a constant staple in Siannise’s TikToks, and the pair recently welcomed a pup into the London flat they rode lockdown out in.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

Alex Bowen and Olivia Bowen were the first Love Island couple to tie the knot (Credit: PinPep/Shutterstock)

Introducing the first EVER Love Island couple to wed!

Alex and Olivia had a few mishaps to begin their Love Island experience with, including 29-year-old Alex’s relations with former Miss GB Zara Holland and Olivia’s initial distrust of her future husband-to-be.

Despite the on-screen drama of their series two appearance, this pair of influencers married in a 2018 ceremony in Essex, and have been by each other’s side since.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague at the 25th National Television Awards (Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock)

Arguably the most famous Love Island winning couple, series five’s Tommy and Molly-Mae were smitten from the moment they met.

Despite the odd wobble (remember when Maura and Tommy were almost a thing?), Tyson Fury’s brother and the influencer have now been together for almost two years now.

And although they narrowly missed out on the Love Island trophy back in 2019, they’ve since moved into a Manchester flat together.

They even sparked engagement rumours last week when Molly-Mae called Tommy her “husband” in a TikTok video.

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu

Priscilla Anyabu and Mike Boateng on their safari date (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Mike sure took his time finding love in the South African villa early last year – but when he did, he didn’t let it go.

People said we wouldn’t last but now we’re husband and wife.

Priscilla, 25, popped onto Mike’s radar in Casa Amor.

And although the pair were voted off the island a day before the 2020 final, love is clearly still in the air.

Love Island UK: Dom Lever and Jess Shears

The pair were engaged within months of meeting each other in the villa (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

They were firm fan favourites when they first appeared on our screens in 2017.

And despite many of the series three cohort’s pairings going their separate ways, social influencer couple Dominic Lever and Jessica Shears have done anything but.

Dom and Jess announced their engagement just months after meeting in the Love Island villa, went on to wed in a Mykonos in 2018, and had their first child in late 2019.

“People said we wouldn’t last but now we’re husband and wife.

“We’re proof that when you meet the right person, there’s no need to hang around,” Dom said at the time of their wedding.

Which of the island’s remaining couples is your favourite? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.