Love Island 2021 will reportedly feature its first ever disabled contestant in the cast this year.

The ITV2 dating series – that has been previously criticised for a lack of diversity – will return to screens on June 28.

And it appears producers are looking to make big changes this season.

According to The Sun, Love Island producers have approached a number of influencers with disabilities.

These included para-athlete Milly Pickles, who lost her leg after being electrocuted.

A TV insider told the publication: “Casting are actively approaching for someone who visibly has a disability.

“It’s all part of the show trying to be as diverse as possible.”

Meanwhile, Love Island are yet to officially confirm this year’s line-up.

The contestants will most likely be announced in due course.

When does Love Island 2021 start?

Furthermore, the new series returns later this month.

While ITV are yet to confirm the show’s location, Mallorca is a main contender.

ITV Commissioner Amanda Stavri told Radio Times: “We haven’t announced anything officially but Mallorca is very much the home of Love Island.”

She went on to say that the production team looked into alternative locations in case coronavirus restrictions were still in place.

However, Anna and the team were “very much focused on making it happen in Mallorca”.

In addition, she also opened up on whether the show would feature “greater inclusivity and diversity”.

She explained: “In terms of gay Islanders, I think the main challenge is regarding the format of Love Island.

“There’s a sort of logistical difficulty, because although Islanders don’t have to be 100 per cent straight, the format must sort of give [the] Islanders an equal choice when coupling up.”

Ahead of the upcoming series, ITV treated fans to two teasers featuring host Laura Whitmore.

In one of them, Laura was seen holding a hammer as she walked over to a box containing a large red button.

The box read: “In case of Love Island, crack on.”

