Love Island UK fans are rejoicing as series 6 of the popular ITV2 show is due to hit our screens on June 28.

A new batch of singletons will head to the infamous Majorca villa to enjoy a summertime of love.

But what are the previous winning couples up to now?

The Love Island villa has produced some fabulous pairings – from Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham to Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill.

But have any of them stayed together? Let’s take a look.

Winners of the first series in 2015, Max Morley and Jess Hayes (Credit: ITV)

2015 Love Island UK winners: Max Morley and Jess Hayes

Jess Hayes and Yorkshire lad Max Morley walked away with the 50k prize money on the first series in 2015 and were a firm favourite with fans.

Sadly, just six weeks after leaving the villa, the pair split following a spate of public rows.

Max went on to have flings with Charlotte Crosby and former Miss Great British Zara Holland. He split from on-off girlfriend, former Love Islander Laura Anderson, in 2019.

After a stint as a full-time model and an appearance on MTV series Ex on the Beach, Max now works in recruitment. He also often shares pictures of his exotic travels to his Instagram account.

It’s been a challenging ride for Jess recently. The fashion and beauty influencer – who is mum to two-year-old son Presley – suffered a tragic miscarriage in February this year.

Then, last month, it was reported that Jess had split from former fiancé Dan Lawry. She has previously hinted at problems in their relationship on social media.

Jess wrote: “I know one day I’ll come and speak about how I got through this [bleep], but I don’t even know myself any more.

“I’m heartbroken, and my world has been turned upside down again. I’m done keeping quiet; I never deserved half the [bleep] people have put me through.”

Married 2016 winners Nathan and Cara (Credit: ITV)

2016 winners: Nathan Massey and Cara De la Hoyde

A villa success story, Cara and Nathan are still together and are parents to two kids.

The couple briefly split in 2017 while Cara was pregnant with their son Freddie. They reunited a few weeks before she gave birth.

After winning the show, Cara quit her porn career to appease Nathan, even though she claims he had no problem with it.

The pair tied the knot in a star-studded wedding on June 28, 2019, at Preston Court, Kent.

They welcomed their second child, daughter, Delilah, in July 2020.

The pair work as full-time social media influencers.

Winners in 2017 Kem and Amber (Credit: ITV)

2017 Love Island UK winners: Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

This good-looking pair only lasted six months outside the villa, despite saying they wanted to marry during their time on the show.

Both have gone on to have successful careers, and it’s claimed they have both become millionaires, since they appeared on Love Island UK.

Amber went on the trend the boards in West End musical 9 to 5 .

She is currently in rehearsals for a musical version of teen classic Bring It On alongside Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, 31. The show is set to tour the UK before coming to London in December.

Kem is a regular presenter on This Morning and is set to open fine dining restaurant Array in Harold Wood, Essex.

Speaking on Lorraine about the new venture, he said: “I know it’s really random, but it’s something I’ve always been passionate about.”

“It gave me a chance in lockdown to knuckle down, I bought the pub two years ago, and now we’re here, opening in three weeks. It is pretty surreal.”

Amber is currently single after splitting from boyfriend Nick Kiriak in April.

Kem split from his latest girlfriend, legal trainee Lexi Hyzler, during the 2020 lockdown.

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer won the show in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

2018 winners: Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

They were touted as one of the shows strongest couples, but it wasn’t meat to be for Jack and Dani.

On leaving the villa, the pair quickly set up home together and even bought a puppy. After seemingly having a rocky romance on the outside, the couple split for good in April 2019.

The former stationary salesman went on to have father a baby daughter, Blossom, with NHS worker Casey Ranger. Last month confirmed his relationship with TOWIE’s Frankie Sims.

Meanwhile, Dani reunited with former boyfriend Sammy Kimmence in 2019 and gave birth to Santiago earlier this year.

Dani was previously the face of Surf washing powder but has recently been replaced by Gemma Collins. And, this week, she joins her real-life dad Danny on-screen in EastEnders.

2019 winners Amber and Greg (Credit: ITV)

Love Island UK 2019 winners: Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill

Greg and Amber became the surprise winners of the show in 2019. After Amber was cruelly pied by Michael, she became close to Greg in the show’s final week.

The couple only lasted a few weeks on the outside after Amber claimed Greg dumped her by text. But, that’s something he vehemently denies, saying it was a joint decision over a FaceTime call.

After “biting his tongue” for two years, Greg spoke out this week about the death threats he received over the dumping: “I was getting death threats, hate mail, my friends and family were getting death threats, my mother was getting calls.

“People messaged my mother saying ‘you gave birth to a little [bleep]’ and they told her to go and kill herself. It was very bad.”

Amber is now worth around a cool £2 million. She has amassed a 2.5 million following on Instagram and can command around £6,000 for a single post.

Greg quit the fame game and returned to his professional rugby career and played for the Ireland Sevens international team.

He is thought Greg is single after splitting from athlete Emma Canning last year.

Before Christmas, Amber was reported to be dating fitness model Jon Hosking. In January, she told ED! that she was happy with a mystery man, who was later named as Rory Colhoun.

But the Gateshead beauty dumped him in after learning he had been jailed for four years in 2017 over a brutal nightclub attack.

2020 winners: Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Lewis Calpadi’s ex Paige Turley and former footballer Finn Tapp were crowned winners of the first winter version of Love Island UK in South Africa, and the pair are still together.

Finn and Paige quarantined together at her family home in Scotland during the first lockdown. Then the pair set up residence in a swanky Manchester pad last summer.

Finn, who hails from Milton Keynes, said it has only made the couple stronger. He has also hinted that wedding bells could be on the cards in the not-to-distant future.

While the couple has spent much of their relationship in lockdown, it is thought they are set to make millions. Paige currently commands £4,200 for one single Instagram post.

Last summer, she signed a record deal and released her first single – a cover of the classic Artful Dodger hit Movin’ Too Fast.

Finn, meanwhile, signed a big bucks modelling contract with Nev models. There is definitely more to come from this loved-up pair.

