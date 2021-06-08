Dani Dyer is set to make her explosive EastEnders cameo alongside her dad Danny later this week.

The former Love Island star, 24, will appear as cab driver Jeanette on the BBC One soap.

It comes weeks after the show teased her debut soap appearance with Danny, 43, who is best known for playing Mick Carter.

Dani Dyer will make her debut appearance in EastEnders this week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: What happens during Dani Dyer’s soap appearance?

During the episode, Jeanette picks up Mick while on his way to wife Linda’s baby scan.

Mick is already running late after getting tied up in a chat with their daughter Nancy.

Dani’s dad appears in the BBC One soap as Mick Carter (Credit: BBC)

However, his cab journey takes an unexpected turn after pregnant Jeanette’s waters suddenly break.

Mick enlists the help of cab driver Jeanette (Credit: BBC)

In a desperate bid to help out Jeanette, the landlord takes the wheel and quickly drives them both to the hospital.

The Love Island star is pregnant in the soap (Credit: BBC)

In the first pictures released by the BBC, Mick is seen in a panic as he stops Jeanette’s cab.

Meanwhile, in a second photo, the pair are seen in the hospital.

Mick’s cab journey takes a turn after Jeanette goes into labour (Credit: BBC)

Dani’s character appears in agony after suddenly going into labour.

His character is given no choice but to help Jeanette (Credit: BBC)

She is seen holding her bump in another shot, as Mick attempts to calm her down.

Mick drives them both to the nearest hospital (Credit: BBC)

What has Dani acted in?

Whilst Dani is well-known for her Love Island appearance, she is also an actress.

In 2019, Dani appeared in short film Watch What I Do alongside Mia McKenna-Bruce, who played Penny Branning in EastEnders.

The pub landlord attempts to help Dani’s character (Credit: BBC)

Danny and Dani also host a podcast together called Sorted with the Dyers.

However, her upcoming soap debut appeared to divide fans.

Jeanette appears in agony as she goes into labour (Credit: BBC)

Speaking on a Digital Spy forum, one excited fan said: “This is actually good news. Why just a cabbie though?”

A second wrote: “I have no issue with it. She’s also a decent actress.”

Meanwhile, others weren’t some aren’t keen on the idea of Dani appearing in the show.

Another added: “Another reason not to watch. Abysmal news.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

