EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Bernadette begins to take diet pills, but is she in danger?

In next week’s scenes Stuart and Rainie head to the police station about Abi.

EastEnders spoilers: Bernie continues her health kick

Meanwhile Bernie continues her health kick, leaving Keegan surprised. Gray mentions a local street food competition that Keegan should enter but he’s already waiting to hear back.

Keegan enters a street food competition (Credit: BBC)

Later Karen, Bernie and Tiff go to their first weight loss class. However Karen and Tiff are no help and Bernie asks them to leave.

Later Bernie runs into Rainie and exaggerates how much weight she’s lost. Rainie is even more determined to have a baby now that Abi is gone.

Rainie wants a baby more than ever (Credit: BBC)

Keegan learns he has been shortlisted for the street food competition and has a photoshoot.

Tiffany has an idea

Tiffany feels dejected and tells her husband that she’s worried about what to do with her life.

She suggests they set up a social media page as a couple and Keegan is sold on the idea.

Tiffany learns about Botox and fillers (Credit: BBC)

At her beauty appointment, Tiffany is told about Botox and fillers – she wants to look her best so agrees straight away, thinking only of launching her brand online and not the money.

When the shoot goes well, Tiff is happy with her decision. Later Keegan realises Tiffany has been left out of the article and she tries to hide her disappointment.

Bernie begins taking diet pills

Tiffany is encouraged to start selling diet pills (Credit: BBC)

She later meets a friend from college and is encouraged to start selling some products and diet pills to make extra money.

Later Bernie offers to trial the diet pills, explaining about the surrogacy.

Bernie offers to trial the diet pills, but is she putting herself in danger? (Credit: BBC)

Tiffany is floored but reluctantly agrees.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

