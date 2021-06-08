EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Bernie becomes even more determined to be Rainie and Stuart’s surrogate.

Meanwhile Linda comes to a decision about the baby and Rocky catches the eye of two Walford women.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Next week revealed in new pictures

1 Rainie becomes even more determined to have a baby

Stuart and Rainie head to the police station about Abi as Bernie continues her health kick.

Karen, Bernie and Tiff go to their first weight loss class, but Karen and Tiff are no help.

Later Bernie sees Rainie and exaggerates how much weight she’s lost.

Rainie is even more determined to have a baby now that Abi is gone.

2. Tiffany sets up her own business

Meanwhile Keegan has been shortlisted for a street food competition and has a photoshoot, but Tiffany feels dejected.

She opens up to Keegan and tells him she’s worried about her life.

She suggests they set up a social media page as a couple and he’s sold on the idea.

Tiffany sets up her new beauty profile and calls a beautician to help her prep for the shoot.

At the appointment, Tiffany is told about fillers and Botox.

She wants to look her best so agrees, thinking of only launching her brand online and not the money.

When the photoshoot goes well, she’s happy with her decision.

Later Keegan sees Tiff has been left out of the article and she tries to hide her disappointment.

3. Bernie in danger as she begins to take weight loss pills?

Read more: Holby City star Davood Ghadami pays tribute to cancelled show

Tiff meets a friend from college. She encourages Tiff to flog some products and diet pills to make extra cash.

Later Bernie offers to trial her diet pills, explaining the surrogacy.

Tiffany is floored but reluctantly agrees.

4. Linda makes a decision

Mick promises to meet Linda at her scan, but after a chat with Nancy Linda is feeling far from reassured.

Later Mick is late for the scan but a taxi pulls over and he meets Jeanette the driver, who is also pregnant.

As Linda waits at the hospital, Mick and Jeanette set off.

But Jeanette’s waters break and Mick takes the wheel, determined to get to the hospital.

Later Mick owes Linda an explanation. She announces she’s made a decision.

Mick insists he will love the baby no matter what.

However Linda is concerned about Max being involved.

5. Rocky catches the eye of Kathy and Shirley

Rocky tries his luck with Kathy again to no avail. Soon they’re interrupted by Sonia who has a leak in her kitchen.

Rocky rushes to help but Sonia ends up calling a professional. She soon feels guilty and asks to spend time with her dad.

Sonia later tries to find out her dad’s plans for Father’s day but he’s oblivious to the special occasion.

He steps in to help Kathy at the café and boasts to the customers about his daughter.

Kathy is impressed to see things running smoothly and agrees to take Rocky’s number.

Later Rocky promises to call Kathy.

Later Nancy and Frankie encourage Shirley to talk to Rocky, having no idea they’re playing Cupid.

When Rocky is late for Sonia’s Father’s Day lunch, Sonia storms over to The Vic.

Sonia feels let down, while Shirley spots Rocky and admits her granddaughters meddled, there’s a spark between them.

Later Sonia accidentally sees something on her dad’s phone which makes her suspicious.

6. Kat and Phil get the keys to the laundrette

Read more: EastEnders cast: 7 characters we want to move from Walford to Emmerdale

Kat gets the keys to the laundrette and is chuffed when Phil mentions he’s sorted the cab licence too.

Ben sees them and is shocked Phil is moving on.

Later a comment from Sharon leaves Kat rattled. Her insecurities about Phil and Sharon’s history comes out in full force.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching tonight’s and next week’s EastEnders? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.