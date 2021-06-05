EastEnders and Emmerdale both boast an amazing cast, but have you ever wondered how it would work to mix up some characters?

While the two soaps are incredibly different, we could definitely see some EastEnders characters paying a visit to the Yorkshire Dales.

Here are seven EastEnders character that we think would fit perfectly into Emmerdale.

EastEnders characters who would fit perfectly into Emmerdale

Callum Highway

Callum could definitely fit into Emmerdale (Credit: BBC)

While Callum Highway may be married to Ben Mitchell, he is on the other side of the law working as a police officer.

Callum has proved to be a sweet-natured and kind character.

We could definitely see him teaming up with PC Swirling to fight crime in the village of Emmerdale.

Suki Panesar

Suki would be great at Home Farm (Credit: BBC)

The character Suki Panesar joined the EastEnders cast in 2020 as Kheerat, Vinny, Jags and Ash’s mother.

She has shown she isn’t one to be messed with and has been involved in a handful of crimes since arriving on Albert Square.

She seems like she would fit nicely into Emmerdale as the owner of Home Farm. Although we’re not sure what Kim Tate would have to say about that.

Either Suki and Kim would be best friends or worst enemies.

Shirley Carter

Anyone else want to see Shirley and Cain Dingle work together (Credit: BBC)

Shirley is an EastEnders icon and it’s hard to imagine her anywhere other than Albert Square.

However she would fit in nicely with the Dingle clan, especially Cain.

We could see Shirley doing some dodgy jobs with Cain, Aaron and Mackenzie.

Dingles meet the Mitchells is a spin off we would like to see!

Dotty Cotton

Could you see Dotty in Emmerdale? (Credit: BBC)

Dotty Cotton is the granddaughter of EastEnders legend Dot Cotton.

She returned to Walford in 2019 and has a habit of finding trouble.

She is currently working in Ruby’s club running a card scam.

Much like Shirley, we could see her fitting in nicely with the Dingles. Or even opening up her own bar in the village.

Honey Mitchell

Could Honey fit into Emmerdale? (Credit: BBC)

Honey may be a Mitchell, but she is another who has proved to be sweet-natured and wouldn’t hurt a fly.

It seems like Honey Mitchell would be a good friendship match with Leyla Harding.

We could definitely see her planning weddings at Take A Vow, or working at Pamper Manda with Mandy Dingle.

Tracey the barmaid

Character Tracey has been in EastEnders since 1985 (Credit: BBC)

Another EastEnders legend is Tracey the barmaid. While Tracey isn’t considered a main character she has been part of EastEnders since the first episode on February 19 1985.

Like Shirley, it would be hard to imagine her anywhere else, but it would be incredible to see a crossover where Tracey does a shift in The Woolpack.

Just imagine her getting into an argument with Chas Dingle.

Kim Fox

We want Kim Fox to team up with Take A Vow (Credit: BBC)

Kim Fox recently returned to Albert Square after spending some time in Scotland.

After her return she set up her own dating agency, Fox Catcher.

We could definitely see her popping up in Emmerdale to work with Leyla and Andrea at Take A Vow to plan the first Fox Catcher wedding.

