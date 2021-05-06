EastEnders fans were left divided after it was revealed Dani Dyer would be making an appearance in the BBC soap alongside her dad.

Love Island 2018 winner Dani is the real-life daughter of actor Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter in the show.

However it has been revealed Dani will be appearing in EastEnders alongside Danny.

Dani will make an appearance next month playing a cab driver (Credit: BBC)

A TV insider told The Sun: “Soap fans are going to be thrilled to see the father and daughter acting opposite each other.

“Unlike some other celebrities who come up on the show, she won’t be playing herself, she will be a cabbie who picks up Mick in the street.

“But it’s only a small one and not one which bosses are planning on keeping as an ongoing character.”

An EastEnders rep confirmed to Entertainment Daily that Dani will be making her appearance as a cab driver next month.

EastEnders fans react to Dani Dyer cameo news

As fans heard the news, they were left divided over the idea of Dani’s appearance.

Some fans are looking forward to it.

Dani’s dad Danny plays Mick. But Dani will be making an appearance soon (Credit: BBC)

Speaking on a Digital Spy forum, one fan wrote: “This is actually good news. Why just a cabbie though?”

A second wrote: “I have no issue with it. She’s also a decent actress.”

Another fan said: “It’s a cameo so nothing to get too heated about.”

However some aren’t keen on the idea of Dani appearing in the show.

Danny and Dani host a podcast together, but will be appearing EastEnders together soon (Credit: Grant Buchanan/SplashNews.com)

One said: “Another reason not to watch. Abysmal news.”

A second commented: “Wtf is going on at EastEnders? Is that what viewers really want?

A third wrote: “If her cameo is as annoying as her bloody ‘perf with surf’ advert then I think I will give the episode a miss.”

What has Dani acted in?

Whilst Dani is well-known for her Love Island appearance, she is also an actress.

In 2019, Dani appeared in short film Watch What I Do alongside Mia McKenna-Bruce, who played Penny Branning in EastEnders.

Danny and Dani also host a podcast together called Sorted with the Dyers.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

