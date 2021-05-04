EastEnders SPOILERS: Bailey in danger after she’s approached by mystery man?

EastEnders spoilers reveal Bailey is approached by a mystery man. But will Karen and Mitch be able to bring her home.

Recently EastEnders viewers saw Bailey run away from home as Karen and Mitch struggled with money.

In this week’s scenes Mitch and Karen do a TV appeal in the hopes of finding Bailey. But what they don’t know is Bailey and Banjo are sleeping in an underpass.

In next week’s scenes Bailey is still staying in the underpass with banjo by her side.

Bailey’s stuff gets stolen (Credit: BBC)

But when some youths steal her bag, Banjo runs after them. Later Keegan finds Banjo, but when he realises the pooch is injured, he panics, worrying something could have happened to Bailey.

Meanwhile Bailey is desperately searching for Banjo when she’s approached by a man. The man, Reg, explains that he was friends with her mum. Can she trust him?

EastEnders spoilers: Bailey is found

Later Mitch and Karen get ready to continue looking for Bailey now they have found Banjo. But Mitch is soon distracted when he gets a phone call – it’s Reg.

Mitch gets a call from Reg (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders fans demand big changes as soap hits lowest EVER ratings

Reg tells Mitch that he has Bailey and soon Mitch and Karen set off to get her. Will they bring her home or is she still in danger?

Bernie gets some news

Meanwhile Rainie goes with Bernadette to her doctor’s appointment but it’s not all good news, as the doctor tells Bernie there are a few factors that may mean complications with a potential pregnancy.

Bernie desperately tries to convince Rainie it will be fine. But Rainie is unsure, they only have one chance.

Karen snaps in the café (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Soap spoilers: EastEnders storylines for next week revealed in pictures

Later, Karen is devastated to receive another vile note. In the café she snaps when she’s offered a free meal.

She’s sick of everyone judging her and her family.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.