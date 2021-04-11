Chris Hughes has opened up about his split from Jesy Nelson and admitted he found the break-up “really tough”.

The Love Island star, 27, ended things with Jesy in April 2020 after a whirlwind 16-month relationship.

In a new interview, Chris has now said he found the weeks and months that followed incredibly “difficult”.

Chris Hughes has opened up about his break-up with Jesy Nelson (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson split: What has he said

Speaking to The Sun, Chris said he and Jesy, 29, called time on their romance after “growing apart”.

Their break-up happened just weeks into the nation’s first coronavirus lockdown, which Chris says made things worse.

He told the newspaper: “The period 12 months ago was really tough.

“There were days where I was waking up and our split was the first thing I was thinking about.

“I was thinking, I hope I feel good today. I hope mentally I feel all right.”

Chris even described his life at the time as “a [bleep]storm”.

Chris and Jesy were together for 16 months (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How did Chris and Jesy’s romance start?

Whispers of a romance between Chris and Jesy first began circulating in November 2018.

Although the pair were careful not to include each other in their Instagram Stories, eagle-eyed fans spotted them together on their first date at The Cauldron in London.

A short while later, they were caught by photographers while sharing a kiss in a kebab shop.

The couple moved in together after eight months (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Chris moved in with Jesy in July 2019.

Despite their hectic schedules, the Love Island alumni said at the time that “nobody is ever too busy for love”.

He added: “Things are marvellous. Everything’s good. She’s a wonderful lady.”

Chris was completely smitten and, during an episode of MTV’s Geordie Shore OGs, he spoke about his relationship with Gaz Beadle.

The pair were playing golf when Chris said he wanted to be married “within two months”, adding that he’d like children soon after.

What drove Chris and Jesy to split?

Sadly, things began to turn sour for Chris and Jesy at the start of 2020.

Chris found himself in hot water with the pop star after scuffling at the National Television Awards in February.

Jesy had won the Best Factual Award for her compelling BBC documentary Odd One Out.

But the night ended with Chris scrapping with a snapper after the star-studded ceremony.

Chris and Jesy confirmed their break-up in April 2020 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

He later issued a long apology for distracting people away from Jesy’s well-deserved win.

Chris and Jesy were said to have split the following month but did not confirm it publicly until April.

Jesy went on to quit Little Mix eight months later.

In his latest interview, Chris has insisted that he and Jesy are still friends and remain on good terms.

