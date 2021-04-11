Katie Price has said her mum Amy is “not giving in without a fight” as she battles a terminal lung condition.

Amy suffers from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and was told she had three to four years to live in 2017.

In a new interview, mum-of-five Katie gave an update on her mum’s condition and said the illness is “slowing her down”.

Katie said her mum Amy is “not giving in without a fight” (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Katie Price gives update on mum Amy

In a joint interview with The Sunday Times, Katie said of her mum: “She puts on a massive show of strength but her illness is slowing her down.

Read more: Katie Price heartache as mum Amy reveals she will die unless she receives a lung transplant

“She has joined a choir to open up her lungs. She’s not giving in without a fight. We’ve both got tough exteriors, neither of us show anyone what’s going on inside.”

Katie also said her mum still does “her cardio class every morning” even though she “needs oxygen now”.

Katie said she misses “holding” her mum (Credit: Zed Jameson / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

The star added that she misses “holding” her mum and “giving her a cuddle”.

She said: “Because we know we’re losing Mum, nothing goes unsaid. I know everything about her and she knows everything about me. I miss holding her and giving her a cuddle.”

She puts on a massive show of strength but her illness is slowing her down.

However, Katie said there’s still a lot of “banter on our family Zooms” because if they didn’t “muck about we’d never get through it”.

Meanwhile, in February, Amy appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside Katie and gave a heartbreaking update on her condition.

Amy said she’s pushing to see if she can get on the transplant list (Credit: ITV)

Amy admitted she is “in the last couple of years” of her life.

She said: “I’m very up and down really, to be honest with you. Obviously it’s terminal and I should imagine I’m in the last couple of years now.

Read more: Katie Price shares Nikki Grahame Instagram tribute and admits she ‘never saw’ her last message

“What with COVID and everything, if I catch a cold or COVID there’s just no hope, so that would be the end of it for me.”

Amy added: “I’m pushing to see if I can get on the transplant list. Because there is no cure and there’s nothing else they can do for me really.

“With the transplant my age is against me, because the results are not that good as you get older.”

She said: “If you can go through all of that you would have a better quality of life and maybe another two or three years.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.