Katie Price has shared a touching tribute to the late Nikki Grahame on Instagram.

Posting last night (April 10), after the reality TV star’s untimely death was announced, Katie said she was “really upset”.

Nikki was just 38 and died after battling anorexia since childhood.

She shot to fame on Big Brother 7 back in 2006, finishing in fifth place.

Katie Price shared a picture of herself and Nikki Grahame (Credit: Instagram)

What did Katie Price say on Instagram?

Katie shared a picture of Nikki to her grid and one of the ladies together to her Stories.

Alongside the picture of Nikki, Katie revealed that she “never saw” the last message Nikki had sent her.

Really upset to hear her voice message I never saw and just opened

While she didn’t reveal what the late star said, Katie seemed pretty upset.

She captioned her post: “I’m just so shocked and so gutted to hear this news.”

Katie added: “And really upset to hear her voice message I never saw and just opened 😭.

“Nikki, you were fabulous and made me laugh so much. RIP beautiful,” she concluded.

The model said she missed Nikki’s last voice message to her (Credit: Splash News)

Katie’s photo tribute to Nikki Grahame

Katie also uploaded a picture of Nikki to her Instagram Stories.

In the picture, the ladies are smiling broadly, cosying up for a selfie.

Katie didn’t caption the picture.

How did Nikki Grahame die?

Nikki’s cause of death is yet to be revealed by her family.

However, her friends recently set up a GoFundMe page to pay for private treatment for her eating disorder.

It’s been reported that Nikki left the clinic the day before her death.

Katie Price on Instagram: How did her fans react to the tribute?

Katie’s fans appeared equally upset about Nikki’s tragic death.

“Loved her and such a sad ending,” said one.

Another added: “Just cannot believe it. I’m so sad.”

A third commented: “So sad she was our favourite ever BB contestant.”

“Absolutely gutted,” said another. “May she rest peacefully.”

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, contact SEED online here.

