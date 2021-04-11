Pete Bennett has paid an emotional tribute to ex-girlfriend Nikki Grahame.

The pair got together when they appeared on Big Brother in 2006.

And, although their romance only lasted a month, they stayed friends right up until Nikki‘s death.

Pete even visited her just three weeks before she died.

News of Nikki Grahame’s death was announced yesterday (Credit: Splash News)

What did Pete say about Nikki Grahame?

Late last night (April 10), Pete broke his silence about Nikki’s death.

He shared a black-and-white video of himself drinking from a bottle of red wine as he paid an emotional tribute to Nikki.

Crying, Pete declared: “I thought to myself we could save her, but we couldn’t.

“But it’s okay, she’s in a good place and she’s not suffering any more.”

In the video’s caption, he said: “I’m gutted, we have lost a true character. My BB7 posse feel like we’ve lost a family member – our series just wouldn’t of been the same without her!

Thank you for the memories my friend, you will sorely be missed. I hope you’re not hurting any more and finally at peace.

“Even through our ups and downs we have still remained close through the years, and it was so nice to visit again recently with my girlfriend, sing Kate Bush songs and have fun like the good old days!”

He added: “I’m just sad that it was the last song we ever sang.

Pete concluded the post: “I’ll see you in heaven Nikki.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Bennett (@petebennettuk)

Nikki’s last picture

Three weeks ago, Pete shared what is thought to be the final photograph of Nikki.

It was taken during his visit to see her on March 14.

The picture shows the pair embracing in the kitchen of what’s thought to be Nikki’s London home.

He captioned the shot: “Visiting my Nikki and still cuddling to this day.”

Pete also included a link to her GoFundMe page that was raising money for private treatment for her eating disorder.

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, contact SEED online here.

