The death of Big Brother star Nikki Grahame has been announced. She was aged just 38.

Nikki checked into a private facility to seek treatment for anorexia last month.

She has suffered with the horrific eating disorder since she was a child.

What did the statement about Nikki Grahame say?

Nikki’s death was confirmed on her GoFundMe page.

It was set up by her close friends to raise funds for her private treatment.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April.

“It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age.

“Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.

“We would like to request privacy at this difficult time, while Nikki’s friends and family process the sad news.

‘Rest in peace, Nikki’

“Full details will be released as and when we know them.”

It continued: “All donations have been greatly appreciated and it was heartwarming for everyone including Nikki to see how much she was loved.

“Rest In Peace, Nikki. We love you & not a day will go by without missing your smile.”

Fans pay tribute to after death of Nikki Grahame

Tributes have poured in for the Big Brother star.

“So sad to hear about the passing of Nikki Grahame!” said one fan.

“Heartbroken over Nikki Grahame man, hope she’s found peace,” said another.

“Nikki Grahame, one of the most iconic big brother housemates of all time. Whenever I think of iconic TV moments, she is always there. Rest in peace,” said another.

“Nikki Grahame was my first ever icon when I was younger. The first ever person I related to. Related to her temper and honestly it’s so sad she has passed. Truly an icon for many. RIP,” said another.

