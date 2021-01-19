Jordan Banjo hosts new weight loss show Lose Weight Like Me on C4, which airs on Tuesday (January 19 2021). But how did Jordan Banjo lose weight?

The Diversity star has shed 10 stone since 2009.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Dr Sara Kayat and Ashley Banjo host Lose Weight Like Me. But how did Jordan Banjo lose more than 10 stone? (Credit: C4)

How did Jordan Banjo lose weight?

Jordan Banjo has first-hand experience at overhauling his own lifestyle having shed over 10 stone.

He was “unhappy” and “self-conscious” about his weight in 2009.

At that time, he was 21 stone.

In 2016, he reflected on his weight loss journey and credited brother Ashley Banjo for helping him.

He wrote on Instagram: “In my opinion guys, it’s not about how low the number on the scales is, holiday bods or trying to be ‘shredded’ – obviously those things are nice things to achieve – but they should always be things you pick up on the way to the goal of just being HEALTHY!”

He added: “I was lucky enough to have my brother @ashleybanjogram guide me and show me a better way to live in terms of health and happiness.

“I wasn’t happy weighing 21 stone and feeling self conscious but only YOU can be the one to get up and go, to make the decision to make big changes whether it’s about something like weight loss or even all the way to something like your career.

“You’re the one who genuinely has the power to get up and make a positive change to yourself.”

Jordan summed up the heartfelt speech by revealing he had enjoyed “whatever foods, drinks and lifestyle” he wanted but “in moderation because health is always key”.

Jordan has since shared photos of his ripped physique on social media, and work out sessions in the gym.

Was Jordan Banjo bullied?

In an 2016 interview, Jordan’s mum revealed that he worked hard to lose weight after school bullies drove him to put on weight as a young teenager.

According to his mother, the dancer made the decision to lose weight after Diversity won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

Speaking to The Mirror, Danielle said: “Jordan has lost seven stone, he looks completely different to what he did before.

“He’s confident and funny but he suffered with his weight.

“When he was with the group, he blended in and no one realised how big he was.

“From 12 to 16, he put the weight on.

“He was the only mixed kid in school and got bullied, so he would comfort eat.

“It was psychological bullying, name-calling, horrible stuff.”

Dr Sara Kayat and Ashley Banjo stand in front of their own before images on the set of Lose Weight Like Me (Credit: C4)

Why is Jordan famous?

Jordan Banjo is a British street dancer, turned TV presenter.

He is best known as a current member of the dance troupe Diversity, who won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent.

The group formed in 2007 and won BGT in 2009.

Jordan has gone on to present, often with his co-dancer Perri Kiely.

In summer 2013, they hosted their own television show called Jordan and Perri’s Ultimate Block Party.

They also hosted the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Jordan took part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2016 and was the fourth celebrity to leave the jungle.

In 2018, Jordan was the backstage digital presenter for Dancing on Ice, and started co-hosting The Greatest Dancer with Alesha Dixon.

He also co-hosts the KISS Breakfast Show with Perri.

How old is Jordan Banjo?

Jordan was born on December 31 1992 in Wickford, Essex.

He is currently 28 years old.

Diversity star Jordan Banjo with Perri Kiely (Credit: Splash)

Is Jordan married?

Jordan is engaged to Naomi Courts after proposing during an idyllic holiday in the Maldives in 2020.

Naomi is a social media influencer, specialising in fashion, parenting and lifestyle.

The pair first met in 2013 in Sugar Hut, the Brentwood nightclub in Essex.

However, they didn’t start dating until two years later.

Does Jordan have kids?

Jordan has two children with his fiancée.

On May 9 2018, Jordan revealed Naomi had given birth to a baby boy.

Their first-born child is name Cassius Ashley Banjo.

They welcomed their second child in July 2019.

Their daughter is called Mayowa Angel Banjo, but they call her Mimi.

Why isn’t Jordan on Dancing on Ice anymore?

Dancing on Ice confirmed that Jordan Banjo would be leaving the show in 2018.

He was their backstage correspondent, interviewing the contestants in a special training rink.

Due to “scheduling conflicts”, Jordan was unable to star in the 2019 series alongside his brother Ashley Banjo, who is a judge on the show.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice told ED!: “Jordan isn’t able to return due to scheduling conflicts, and the whole team at Dancing on Ice wishes him well.”

Lose Weight Like Me on Channel 4

Jordan Banjo and Dr Sara Kayat present two members of the public with four weight loss success stories.

They pick one health regimen to follow for eight weeks.

Jamie from Yorkshire volunteers in week one. He is trying to be a better role model for his children.

Meanwhile, Londoner Kathleen wants to regain control of her weight before she experiences the menopause.

All of the plans encourage a safe and sustainable weight loss which combines a mixture of diet and exercise.

The four ‘health heroes’ are in the studio, each hidden behind pictures of what they used to look like before changing their lives and their habits.

The contributors will only get to meet them if they choose them as their mentor and select to follow their tried and tested weight loss plan, approved by a leading dietician.

The two contributors share their results with Jordan and Dr Sara after following their plans for up to eight weeks.

Jordan says: “I’ve been in the shoes of someone who was very overweight.

“I’ve been in the shoes of someone who, not to toot my own horn, could be on the cover of Men’s Health.

“And then I’ve been in the shoes I’m in now, which is where I’m happy, I’m healthy.”

Lose Weight Like Me begins on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday January 19 2021.

