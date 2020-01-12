Jordan Banjo announces he's engaged to girlfriend Naomi Courts

TV's Jordan Banjo has announced he's engaged to his girlfriend Naomi Courts.

The Diversity dancer popped the question in the Maldives, where the couple have been holidaying for the past few days.

Jordan shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday showing the couple cuddling up together as Naomi unveiled her ring.

View this post on Instagram Well she didn’t say no💍❤️. A post shared by Jordan Banjo (@jordbanjo) on Jan 12, 2020 at 4:46am PST

Read more: Jordan Banjo announces birth of second child with beautiful photo

He wrote: "Well she didn’t say no."

Naomi also shared the beautiful snap to her Instagram alongside a touching message.

She said: "To my Fiancé, thank you for making me feel so special, like the luckiest girl in the world.

It’s been a complete dream! I can’t wait to marry you.

"For everything you do continuously through our relationship and for going above and beyond for this perfect moment right here!

"It’s been a complete dream! I can’t wait to marry you. Thank you for choosing to spend your life with me, I am forever grateful you are mine and I can’t wait to be your wife! (WIFE!!!!).

"I love you more than words could ever describe. WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!"

Fans rushed to congratulate the couple including Jordan's brother Ashley Banjo.

He wrote: "You did it Jord! Congrats again you two! So so happy for you guys man. Better start saving those pennies now."

It comes months after Jordan and Naomi welcomed their second child together.

The couple are parents to son Cassius, one, and now baby daughter Mayowa, a.k.a Mimi.

In July last year, Jordan announced the birth of their little girl on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Happy families👨‍👨‍👧‍👦🐶❤️ A post shared by Jordan Banjo (@jordbanjo) on Dec 12, 2019 at 9:21am PST

Read more: Ashley Banjo hits back at Twitter follower who accused him of 'not bothering' with his fans

He wrote: "So yesterday 23.7.2019 at 3.24pm weighing 8 pound 9, our little angel was born!

"@naomiella21 I cannot put into words the depth of love and respect I have for you, I can never repay the gifts you’ve brought into our lives with our 2 beautiful children.

"This time the process was so different than it was with Cass but you were so strong and amazing, thank you. So world please say hello to our daughter, Mayowa Angel Banjo! But we call her Mimi and so can you."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.