Ashley Banjo, Dancer and BGT judge, has kept himself busy working on a top-secret new project with younger brother Jordan.

After the controversy over Diversity’s BLM dance performance, the father of two has shown he isn’t letting the uproar hold him back.

Ashley Banjo has an exciting new project coming. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dancer Ashley uploaded a snap of himself on Instagram posing with Jordan as he hinted at a new project.

The 31-year-old captioned the snap: “‘Unbreakable’. Spent the weekend away working on new projects with the bro… The future’s bright.”

The picture shows Ashley and his brother fixing the camera with a moody gaze.

Fans have commented to praise the dancing brothers. One fan wrote: “Name a better duo.”

Proud of this guy. Banjo Brothers making moves.

Another shared: “The BEST brothers.”

A third was excited to hear details of the project: “Cannot wait to see what you brothers have lined up for us all!”

Jordan Banjo also shared a snap and declared how proud of him he is. The Greatest Dancer presenter wrote: “Proud of this guy. Banjo Brothers making moves.”

View this post on Instagram Proud of this guy👊🏾❤️ Banjo Brothers making moves @ashleybanjogram A post shared by Jordan Banjo (@jordbanjo) on Sep 27, 2020 at 6:06am PDT

Ashley Banjo and Diversity the subjects of Ofcom complaints

Recently, Diversity performed a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement that became the subject of over 24,000 complaints.

However, Ofcom dropped the matter after finding no fault. Additionally, ITV defended the performance, which featured both Ashley and Jordan Banjo.

ITV declared its support, saying in national ads: “ITV stands by Diversity.”

Sharing an image of the ad across social media, Ashley thanked the channel for its support: “This is what change looks like.

“ITV stand with Diversity and we’ve never been prouder.

“This is in all the national papers today.

“Thank you again to everyone that has supported us.”

BGT has stood by Ashley Banjo and Diversity after backlash over their Black Lives Matter performance (Credit: ITV)

Jordan also spoke out in support of his brother and dance crew Diversity after Ofcom’s ruling on the BLM performance.

On Twitter, Jordan reacted with a set of eye and person-shrugging emojis.

Sharing a grab of an article covering the news, he wrote: “Well then”.

