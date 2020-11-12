Diversity star Jordan Banjo lands weight loss show after shedding seven stone

Diversity star Jordan Banjo has landed his own weight loss show after shedding seven stone.

The professional dancer, 27, is set to front the upcoming programme, which will follow two hopefuls looking to lose weight.

It comes after Jordan lost an incredible seven stone following his success on Britain’s Got Talent.

Jordan Banjo to host Lose Weight Like Me

The Channel 4 programme will air a one-off pilot episode next year.

During the show, two fitness hopefuls will choose a health coach who has previously lost up to 200lbs.

In order to make the decision, the contestants will see snaps of each coach before their own weight loss.

From there, they will be supported by their coach in a bid to overhaul their diet and fitness.

Channel 4 described the show as “an inspirational new format that introduces two people who want to make a dramatic change to their lifestyle to four health heroes”.

They added: “The four ‘health heroes’ are in the studio, each hidden behind pictures of what they used to look like before changing their lives and their habits.

“The contributors will only get to meet them if they choose them as their mentor and select to follow their tried and tested weight loss plan, approved by a leading dietician.

“Having followed their new plan for up to eight weeks, the two contributors will share their results with Jordan and Dr Sara.”

Jordan’s weight loss

Last year, Jordan revealed he put on weight following an ankle injury.

Speaking about his weight loss, he told The Sun: “The problem wasn’t what I was eating, it was what I was drinking.

“I would go ‘I’m really thirsty’ and ask for two pints of coke, I didn’t even know what was in it.”

The former I’m A Celebrity star finally decided to lose weight and switch up his lifestyle for good.

He went on: “I was on tour at the time and I jumped off stage and I landed on someone. Believe it or not they’re alive, but I landed on someone and broke my ankle. I couldn’t dance for six months.”

Jordan added: “So I thought I would start dieting.

“That happened in April, then by November we had a Christmas tour and I was down to 12 and a half stone.”

Jordan rose to fame alongside dance troupe Diversity, who won the third series of BGT in 2009.

