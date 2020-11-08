Amanda Holden wows fans as she poses in racy see-through dress

Amanda Holden has wowed fans by posing in a stunning see-through dress.

The photo shows the blonde BGT judge standing against the wall of a lift. She’s wearing a sheer dress, covered in gold sparkly detail. Underneath, her svelte figure accentuated with a high-waisted black underwear.

Her hair was styled with a sleek blow-dry with simple, natural-looking make up.

The 49-year-old Britain’s Got Talent star posted the snap on Instagram to her 1.6 million followers.

She captioned it simply: “Going up!”

It quickly garnered thousands of likes, with fans including Friend and ex-Pussycat Doll, Ashley Roberts saying how incredible she looked.

What did fans say?

One fan replied: “Wow! Just wow! You look incredible Amanda.”

Another said: “You look absolutely gorgeous! That dress is to die for.”

A third wrote: “Oh Amanda, that is the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen!”

Amanda’s outfits tend to attract attention – but not always the good kind.

One of her dresses was so controversial it actually sparked complaints to Ofcom.

The former actress wore an extremely low-cut dress on an episode of the show back in September.

Amanda’s cleavage enhancing BGT dress drew plenty of attention – and complaints (Credit: ITV)

According to the Mirror, her daring outfit caused 235 Ofcom complaints.

Dozens of viewers aired their amazement at her racy dress on Twitter.

One user tweeted: “Is it me or Amanda’s nipples nearly hanging out of her top?”

Another asked: “Are Amanda’s nipples on show?#BGT.”

And a third user shared: “Is it my eyes or are Amanda Holden nipples nearly falling out of the dress.”

Amanda is no stranger to outfit controversy

That wasn’t even the first time her outfits have caused upset.

She wore a plunging black lacy dress on BGT which became the most complained about TV moment of 2017.

Amanda Holden’s fans defended her outfit choice. (Credit: ITV)

The dress caused 216 complaints, but Amanda remains unbothered.

Speaking to OK Magazine, she said: “I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!”