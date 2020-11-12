Diversity star Perri Kiely has revealed he was bullied at school for wearing glasses.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily to launch his new team up with Glasses Direct, Perri revealed he got his very first pair at the age of five.

“My mum said to me fairly recently: ‘I remember taking you to school on your first day wearing your glasses.’

“She was really worried about people saying things and picking on me. But these days it’s completely changed. I feel like they’re super fashionable, super stylish and a big part of people’s personality.”

Diversity star Perri Kiely has opened up about being bullied as a child because he wore glasses (Credit: Glasses Direct)

What happened to Diversity star Perri Kiely at school?

Opening up further about the bullying he endured at school, Perri said he’s glad attitudes have changed now.

“Oh yeah, deffo, [I was bullied].

“I know it sounds bad, but especially when you’re super young and you’re the only person in your class that has a pair of glasses, I feel like it’s going to happen.”

With new research by Glasses Direct showing that one in four men actually prefer a woman in glasses, attitudes are changing.

The dancer said he’s never tried contacts and would be chucked out of the group if he tried to dance without his specs (Credit: Splash News)

‘It’ll all come crashing down!’

Perri revealed he’s “never tried contacts” and far from specs being dangerous to dance in, he said it would be quite the opposite.

“No, I tell you what’s dangerous, if I take them off when I’m dancing – it’ll all come crashing down! Luckily I’ve got a little sports band that I wear on the back so that they stay on.

“But honestly you would not want to see a Diversity performance if I had no glasses on. Oh my god. I think the boys would kick me out of the group. It just wouldn’t work,” he said.

Doing battle with Simon Cowell

Perri also said we should “watch this space” as he goes head-to-head with Simon Cowell for the sexiest glasses wearer crown next year.

The X Factor boss was named in the research as one Brit who looks good in their glasses. Sadly Perri didn’t make the list…

“I was pretty shocked, I’m sure he’ll be quite shocked as well. But I want to rival him for that place, I’m not going to lie,” Perri said.

Blaming the results of the survey on the pandemic, Perri added: “I am more than gutted but I’m just going to put it in the 2020 thing. I’m going to say because it’s 2020, that’s why I’m not there. In 2021, you watch this space.

