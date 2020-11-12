Diversity star Perri Kiely has exclusively revealed he wants to wear a willy warmer when he appears on The Real Full Monty On Ice this winter.

Perri signed up for the ITV show, which raises money and awareness for cancer research, after coming second on Dancing on Ice.

However, far from being in a warm studio this year, his Diversity bandmate Ashley Banjo has decided to put the Real Full Monty on ice.

And that might just pose a problem for some of the boys.

Diversity star Perri Kiely will appear on The Real Full Monty On Ice (Credit: Glasses Direct)

What did Perri say about The Full Monty On Ice?

Reports suggest that ITV are preparing to issue willy warmers to the boys to prevent them getting a little too chilly on the ice.

Perri explained: “I’ve worked on the Full Monty behind the scenes for the last couple of years and it’s really cool to see everyone go on those journeys.

“It’s such a good cause and it’s a wicked thing to be a part of. But like Ash always does, he’s made it harder this year and put it on ice. Why not,” he quipped dryly.

So is Perri worried about baring all on the ice, and the associated risks that come with the cold?

“Willy warmers? Is that a thing? Are willy warmers a thing?” he asked ED!.

“If they are, sign me up! It’s cold,” he added.

Spilling the beans on his romance

The Full Monty On Ice isn’t all Perri has on the go at the moment.

He’s also happily loved up with his very first girlfriend, TV production assistant Laura Smith.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily to announce his team up with Glasses Direct, Perri spilled the beans on his romance.

The couple met when Perri appeared on Dancing on Ice back in January, a show Laura works on, and went Instagram official with their relationship back in August.

“It’s all going good, thank you,” Perri revealed when ED! asked about the romance.

I don’t have a clue what attracted Laura to me. It’s weird because she literally is my first-ever girlfriend which is crazy.

He added: “I don’t have a clue what attracted Laura to me.

“It’s weird because she literally is my first-ever girlfriend which is crazy. It took me 24 years and a global pandemic but I got there in the end,” he laughed.

Perri revealed the couple haven’t had the smoothest road to love, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Honestly, I don’t think you could write it,” he said.

“We first started chatting and it was going really well then lockdown hit and I didn’t really see her, then I saw her a little bit after. Then she went away for work for three months, and now she’s got back and there’s another lockdown.

“So I haven’t planned it very well. But maybe this is why I like it so much. It’s great. I’ve got my space. More than space,” Perri laughed.

What will Perri and Laura do for Christmas?

And it looks as if space is what Perri will have over the festive season, too, with the Diversity star revealing he expects his girlfriend to spend it with her family.

“I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I’m hoping we’re out of the lockdown and everything’s looking up and we can spend time with family and just forget about it a bit.

“I imagine I’ll just be with my family. Laura and her family are big on Christmas, they’re very very huge on Christmas, so I know she’ll want to be with her family,” he said.

Finding love on the ice

Another couple that found love on Dancing on Ice was Kevin Kilbane and his professional partner Brianne Delcourt.

“I used to think that’s not really a thing, partnered up and then skating all the time and falling love,” Perri said.

“But I was on the same year as Kevin Kilbane. He’s just got married, he’s having a baby, he’s moved to Canada. Anything is possible.

“It’s super cool. I feel like to find someone that you love and are going to spend the rest of your life with on a show like that, is really cool. I think it’s wicked.”

Perri says he’s tipping his old partner Vanessa Bauer to win.

“I’ve got to be Team Vanessa,” he said.

“She’s partnered with Joe Plant and I’ve seen, maybe I shouldn’t say this, but she’s sent me a few videos and he’s very good. He’s doing well. He’s a dark horse for sure.”

