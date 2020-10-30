EastEnders star Ross Kemp has admitted he would “never rule out” a return to the show that made him a household name.

His character Grant Mitchell made his first appearance in Albert Square in February 1990.

Grant left our screens almost 10 years later – in October 1999 – after Ross decided to leave the soap.

However, he has made a couple of comebacks over the years – and he has exclusively told Entertainment Daily that he would consider making another return.

Ross Kemp has revealed he hasn’t ruled out a return to EastEnders (Credit: Splash News)

What did Ross say about returning to EastEnders?

“I don’t think you ever rule it out,” he said.

“But that would be down to the BBC, that’s not down to me.”

Ross added: “I would never say no to going back to anything. I’ve always enjoyed acting and if an acting role came along, I would take it if it was something that I thought I would enjoy.”

Read more: Ross Kemp backs a second full lockdown and says Government’s tiered system “isn’t working”

The EastEnders actor turned documentary maker also spoke about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the arts.

And, it seems, that could influence any return to the soap.

“And like everybody else,” he added, “beggars can’t be choosers right now.”

Ross added: “We all take what we can get while we can because who knows what the future holds.”

Ross as Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap (Credit: YouTube)

‘It’s been a very, very tough year’

Launching this year’s Poppy Appeal, Ross hinted that he has found this year “tough”.

“It’s been a very, very tough year,” he said. “I haven’t suffered as badly as others but I think everybody in their own way is finding it tough.”

Like everybody else, beggars can’t be choosers right now. We all take what we can get while we can because who knows what the future holds.

Read more: Olivia Attwood reveals she’s set the date for her wedding to Bradley Dack

He also warned that Brits can’t afford to ignore its Armed Forces veterans this Remembrance Day.

Ross said: “I think the most important thing is to get that message out there about just what we owe our Armed Forces community.

“We can always turn, in our moment of need, to our Armed Forces. So this is an opportunity for people to say thank you. Buy a poppy. Every poppy counts.”

Ross is urging Brits to support the Armed Forces this Poppy Day (Credit: Royal British Legion)

Barbara Windsor update

During ED!’s chat, Ross also revealed that he had spoken to his former EastEnders co-star Dame Barbara Windsor “a Sunday and a half ago”.

Asked how she is, Ross revealed: “She is as you would expect someone with Alzheimers to be.”

For more information on how you can support this year’s Poppy Appeal, visit the Royal British Legion website here.

Would you like to see Grant Mitchell return to EastEnders? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.