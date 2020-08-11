Perri Kiely has gone public with new girlfriend Laura Smith after meeting backstage on the Dancing On Ice.

The Diversity favourite, 24, hit it off with production assistant Laura while competing in the skating show earlier this year.

Since then, the pair have “taken things slow” but confirmed their romance on Instagram today (August 11).

Sharing the news with his 501k followers, Perri posted a loved-up selfie alongside Laura.

Perri’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the star, with Joe Swash saying: “Yer BOY!!!! I’m so happy for you both.”

Ashley Banjo added: “2020’s been a pretty good year for you hasn’t it my friend? Love this man!!”

DOI pro Alex Murphy gushed: “OH MY DAYS, I’M SO HAPPY.”

Perri Kiely has found love backstage at Dancing On Ice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Perri Kiely is ‘absolutely smitten’ with new girlfriend

Perri also confirmed the news on his Kiss FM Breakfast show, telling radio listeners: “I’ve got a girlfriend, woo!

“I can’t believe I’ve finally said it, the relief off my chest now, it’s insane!

“It feels great, it’s taken me 24 years and a global pandemic to get there, but guys it’s finally here.”

Meanwhile, an insider told The Sun’s Bizarre that the professional dancer is “absolutely smitten”.

The Diversity star went Instagram official with girlfriend Laura Smith (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They added: “Laura caught his eye immediately and he would flirt like mad with her.

“Perri and Laura took it really slow and went on a few dates before lockdown. They kept it going over the past few months. Perri couldn’t be happier.”

When did Perri Kiely appear on DOI?

The Diversity dancer and Joe Swash skated it out to be crowned the winner of DOI’s 2020 series.

Champion Joe – who won the trophy alongside his pro partner Alex Murphy – was victorious with 50.53% of the vote, while runner-up Perri and his partner Vanessa Bauer received 49.47%.

Perri appeared on DOI alongside partner Vanessa Bauer (Credit: ITV)

Soon after finishing second, Perri wrote on Instagram: “WHAT A FINAL!!! I said coming into this competition I wanted to push myself as much as I can and achieve things never done before on @dancingonice and I’m so proud to say that I did exactly that.

“@vanessabauer_skates thank you for allowing all of my craziness and putting up with me for the past (however long ago we started) you’ve made it all possible and thank you all so much for your continued support we literally wouldn’t be here with out you all.

“AND!!!!! Mr @realjoeswashy what can I say… I’m so proud of how far you’ve come brother I’ve genuinely made a friends for life! Love you brother.”

