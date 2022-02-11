On Lorraine today, Ranvir Singh replaced Lorraine Kelly as she hosted the show.

On Friday’s programme, viewers were greeted by Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir.

As she opened the show, Ranvir didn’t reveal why Lorraine wasn’t there.

However, it may be because half-term begins next week.

As viewers saw Ranvir hosting the programme, they were quick to compliment her on Twitter.

One person gushed: “How good does @ranvir01 look today.”

Another said: “In other news @ranvir01 looks stunning this morning.”

One added: “Very stylish woman my Ranvir.”

However, one person aksed: “Why is Ranvir on today?”

Another echoed similar thoughts, tweeting: “Where is Lorraine Kelly today?”

In other news Ranvir looks stunning this morning

Last week, Lorraine was left in tears on her show following a surprise reunion.

She looked shocked when her best friend of 50 years, Joyce, appeared in the studio.

In a video message, Joyce had said about Lorraine: “I can’t imagine my life without her in it.

“I can’t imagine my life with all of them in it – Steve and Rosie too because they’ve just been incredible friends to me.”

As Joyce joined her in the studio, Lorraine said: “We’re quite well behaved individually, but when we’re together we just go mad.

“We inspire each other to be naughty.”

The star admitted she felt “so pleased” to have Joyce on the daytime programme.

A tearful Lorraine added to Dr Amir Khan: “I can’t believe you kept this from me!” after he organised the surprise.

