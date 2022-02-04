Lorraine Kelly was left in tears today as she was surprised by her best friend of 50 years on her show.

On Friday’s edition of Lorraine, Dr Amir Khan surprised Lorraine by introducing her pal Joyce into the studio.

Before Joyce’s appearance, a video played to Lorraine showing her friend giving viewers an insight into what the presenter was like in school.

Lorraine’s friend Joyce made a sweet video message for her (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly today

Joyce said in the footage: “She was funny, she was witty, she was cheeky and she was a little bit of a rebel, because whatever was happening in school, Lorraine would like to go her own path.

“I think we’ve got a really strong connection. We just refused to let the friendship melt away.

“Maybe a little bit of it is about she doesn’t have a sister, I don’t have a sister, maybe there’s that sort of sisterly connection – the good bits of being sisters.”

Lorraine cried over the surprise today (Credit: ITV)

Joyce also said Lorraine was there for her following the death of her father.

She added: “I can’t imagine my life without her in it.

“I can’t imagine my life with all of them in it – Steve and Rosie too because they’ve just been incredible friends to me.

“If I needed help for whatever reason, Lorraine would be there in a heartbeat. I love her to bits.

“It’s as simple as that. Fifty years on, there’s no way that we’ll not be friends forever – it’s just how it’s going to be.”

Joyce surprised Lorraine by appearing in the studio (Credit: ITV)

Joyce then surprised Lorraine in the studio.

Becoming overwhelmed with emotion, Lorraine said to Dr Amir: “I can’t believe you kept this from me!”

Lorraine said about Joyce: “We’re quite well behaved individually, but when we’re together we just go mad.

“We inspire each other to be naughty. My flabber is ghasted! I’m so pleased.”

