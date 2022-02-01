Carol McGiffin denies secret ‘spat’ with Lorraine Kelly after claims she called star ‘revolting’

Carol McGiffin has denied a feud with Lorraine Kelly after seemingly branding the ITV star a “revolting human” on Twitter.

The Loose Women panellist recently hit out at a string of TV personalities – including Lorraine – in a deleted tweet.

However, Carol has since fired back at feud claims with her fellow ITV star.

Carol McGiffin has hit back at feud claims following a post on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Carol McGiffin addresses her Twitter post

According to The Mirror, Carol hit out at stars including Piers Morgan, Karren Brady and Dr Hilary Jones.

Responding to a tweet about the stars, she wrote: “Profiting from other people’s misfortune. Msm [mainstream media] mercenaries.

“I’d go further than that. They are revolting human beings and that’s being generous.”

I deleted it as soon as I saw lovely Lorraine

The 61-year-old star has since deleted the post from her page.

Explaining the message, she told the publication: “Unfortunately I retweeted it without looking at the whole picture.

“I didn’t see the bottom row and I deleted it as soon as I saw lovely Lorraine who has no place in that rogues gallery.”

Carol called Lorraine ‘lovely’ (Credit: ITV)

But while her relationship with Lorraine is still in tact, Carol has butted heads with Piers in the past.

In 2020, the star was blocked by the former Good Morning Britain host on Twitter.

It came after the two came to blows over their views on coronavirus.

Read more: Denise Welch and Carol McGiffin break silence on Loose Women ‘backstabbing’ claims

At the time, Carol accused the presenter of scaremongering the British public.

She tweeted the host: “Piers. The only deluded person around here is you. No one’s buying your hysterical [bleep] anymore.

“You did a brilliant job of scaring the nation into paralysis but it’s over now.”

Carol deleted the tweet from her profile (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol hits back at Loose Women claims

Meanwhile, it comes weeks after Carol hit back at claims of tension at Loose Women.

It followed after reports claimed that some of the show’s stars were refusing to work with Coleen Nolan.

But Carol – along with Denise Welch – insisted that wasn’t the case.

Earlier this month, Denise tweeted: “To those journalists asking via my agent if I’ll speak ‘off the record’ about my @loosewomen colleagues.

“The answer is never. All I will say is that I would never work in a [bleep], backstabbing environment. I’m too old and I don’t need the work.”

Responding to Denise’s tweet, Carol added: “Same. Never have and never will. Nuff said.”

