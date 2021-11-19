Lorraine Kelly slammed by viewers as she mocks Meghan Markle’s appearance during Ellen interview

Lorraine Kelly poked fun at the look Meghan Markle went with during her recent interview appearance .

The ITV host didn’t seem all that taken with the blouse Meghan wore for her chat with Ellen DeGeneres.

Lorraine, 61, also said she felt a ‘prank’ skit the Duchess of Sussex was involved with fell a little flat.

Lorraine Kelly wasn’t blown away by certain aspects of Meghan Markle’s interview (Credit: The Ellen Show YouTube)

What did Lorraine Kelly say about the style choice of Meghan Markle?

The Lorraine presenter highlighted Meghan’s appearance when the topic of her latest US TV appearance came up.

It seems she wasn’t particularly impressed with what Meghan wore for the interview with her showbiz pal.

Meghan’s cut-out blouse, worn alongside a pair of straight-legged black slacks, featured holes in the balloon sleeves.

But while Lorraine claimed she felt Meghan wowed with her fashion, her comment sounded to some viewers like faint praise at best.

Lorraine remarked: “I’ll tell you what else has got people talking – it’s Meghan’s outfit.

“I thought she looked absolutely stunning. Although when you see it like that it looks like moths have been at her sleeves!”

She continued: “Big moths in the Ellen studio – you don’t get that here!”

Moments later, Lorraine enthused about Kate Middleton’s green dress that she wore for the Royal Variety Performance.

Meghan’s blouse apparently retails at £1000 (Credit: The Ellen Show YouTube)

What else did Lorraine Kelly say about Meghan’s interview with Ellen DeGeneres?

Lorraine also seemed underwhelmed when she discussed a sketch Meghan pre-recorded for the broadcast, comparing the format to a similar segment on Saturday Night Takeaway.

The sketch saw Meghan tell market sellers at the studio lot where Ellen is filmed that she has “healing powers”.

She also ate a tortilla chip in the style of a chipmunk, performed squats and drank from a baby bottle, apparently following Ellen’s instructions via an earpiece.

It looks like moths have been at her sleeves!

Lorraine said: “I mean, fair play to her for going for it.

“But the reaction, usually, is when Ant and Dec do it it is the reaction of the public that’s really, really funny.

“But you can see they were so overawed, all of the people there. They just went, ‘Yeah, yeah’, and weren’t reacting!”

Lorraine continued: “But yeah, interesting. And I’m not sure but I think a lot of it is to do with that she really does want to promote her campaign for paid parental leave for people.

“So good on her for that, I guess.”

How Lorraine viewers reacted

Many viewers expressed on social media they felt there were ‘unfair’ comparisons made between Meghan and Kate.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Love @reallorraine but the stigma around Meghan is so obvious!

“Meghan pictured in a lovely outfit and Lorraine says ‘looks like the moths have been at her sleeves’. Then they show Kate Middleton in a dress she’s been pictured in before and it’s ‘wow she’s so stunning. she looks amazing’.”

Was Lorraine unfair with her comments? (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

They added: “It’s actually so sad! Feel bad for her, she can’t do wrong for doing right!”

Someone else tweeted: “Lorraine referring to the top that Meghan wore on @TheEllenShow. Then promptly told us how she loved Kate’s green dress! We see you, you can’t help yourself, can you love?”

And a third person commented: “@lorraine @Goodmorningfans @ITV I feel that the constant attempt to compare Meghan and Kate is wrong.

“They are two beautiful women married to two wonderful brothers.

“They have the right to enjoy family life without being constantly pitched against one another. Be kind please.”

Lorraine airs on ITV, weekdays, at 9am.

