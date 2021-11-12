Lorraine Kelly got seriously flustered today (Friday November 12) when a button on her top popped open during an interview with boyband The Wanted.

The telly fave, 61, was left red-faced during the hilarious incident and quickly had to make an adjustment.

However, the boys and viewers saw the funny side.

Lorraine had to make a hasty adjustment (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Lorraine today?

Lorraine welcomed band members Jay McGuinness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes in to talk about their new album.

Tom Parker also joined them.

In a fun interview, Jay and Max talked about their appearances on Strictly and the boys chipped in with chat about the new record.

They were all on top form, and Lorraine giggled throughout.

However, she was left red-faced when the mishap occurred.

The boys found it all hilarious (Credit: ITV)

What happened when Lorraine’s button popped?

Towards the end of the interview, Lorraine gasped: “I’m so sorry, my top button popped!”

Adjusting her top, Jay laughed: “Directly in my field of vision, too!”

“I’m so sorry about that. You young boys don’t need that of a morning!” Lorraine replied, clearly red-faced.

“We do! It’s fantastic!” laughed Tom.

And with that Lorraine quickly did her top off and was in stitches throughout.

How brilliant, #Lorraine totally losing it interviewing #TheWanted, that was very rare & very very funny!!😂😂😂 — Lady MJ (@Pinkandwild) November 12, 2021

Did #lorraine almost show titty? Ooooh lucky boys! — Tommy Hughes (@TommyHugh3s) November 12, 2021

How did viewers react to the button-popping incident?

It wasn’t long until viewers reacted on Twitter after the funny moment – and they were in stitches, too!

One asked, shocked: “Did #lorraine almost show titty? Oooo lucky boys!”

Another laughed: “#Lorraine flashing at #TheWanted [cry-laugh emojis].”

A third wrote: “How brilliant, #Lorraine totally losing it interviewing #TheWanted, that was very rare & very very funny!!”

Finally, one more thought Tom’s comment was hilarious.

Showing a gif of someone bursting out laughing, the viewer said: “‘You boys don’t need that in the morning’. @TomParker: ‘we do… FANTASTIC’ #Lorraine #MostWanted.”