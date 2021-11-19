Meghan Markle shared a sweet photo of son Archie as she appeared on Ellen yesterday.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for a new interview, which aired in the US on Thursday.

Meghan opened up about family life with husband Prince Harry and their two children – Archie and Lilibet – in California.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about family life on Ellen (Credit: YouTube/Ellen Show)

Meghan Markle on Ellen

The duchess was speaking about her book, The Bench, and Ellen asked her whether Archie knows he features in it.

Meghan said: “He does. That first page that you open and you see our dogs, he goes ‘That’s Pula, that’s Guy!’

“So Archie gets very excited to see the dogs and he sees chickens also.”

The photo of Archie feeding the chickens (Credit: YouTube/Ellen Show)

Host Ellen said: “He’s so sweet with the chickens too.”

An image then popped up showing Archie holding a basket as he watched over their family chickens.

In the picture, little Archie is seen facing away from the camera wearing a t-shirt, jeans and bright yellow wellies.

Ellen gushed: “Archie is just such a gentle soul, he really is.”

Meanwhile, fans gushed over the new photo of Archie.

Meghan opened up about her book, The Bench (Credit: YouTube/Ellen)

One person said on Twitter: “Obsessed with this photo of Archie at his ‘Chick Inn’ from Meghan’s appearance on Ellen.

“So cute….his little boots and basket.”

Another wrote: “Our cute little Archie is growing up and he has his own little chick inn.”

A third commented: “I don’t normally post about any of them but I had to with this picture. That red hair and his lil boots. Too cute!”

Meghan and Harry currently live in Montecito, California, after stepping down as senior royals last year.

They welcomed their daughter Lilibet – named after the Queen – in June of this year.

During her Ellen interview, the duchess revealed Lili’s latest milestone – she’s teething!

Meghan said: “Lili’s now teething,” before saying she’s looking for something to relieve the pain.

Ellen then joked: “Tequilla, anything?” to which Meghan said: “That’s Auntie Ellen for you!”

