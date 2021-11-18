Meghan Markle reveals a sweet milestone her and Prince Harry‘s daughter Lilibet has now reached in her Ellen interview.

The mum-of-two shared the news in an interview with Ellen Degeneres, which will air in the US today.

What does Meghan reveal about baby Lilibet?

The Duchess of Sussex has been speaking to American chat show host Ellen for the Ellen Degeneres show.

Meghan talks about how the return to the Warner Bros studio was ‘very different’ as she used to go there for acting auditions.

It is her first high-profile television interview since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey chat, which aired in March.

Meghan was wearing a $4,000 Oscar de le Renta, long white-sleeved blouse and black trousers.

Meghan, also mum to Archie, two, appears in a preview clip for the episode.

She tells Ellen: “Lili’s now teething,” before adding she’s looking for something which will relieve the tot’s pain.

Ellen, who lives near Meghan and Harry in Montecito, California, jokes: “Tequilla, anything?”

“That’s Auntie Ellen for you,” Meghan replies, before Ellen adds: “That’s why I don’t have kids!”

What other revelations does Meghan share with Ellen?

The talk show host and comedian has known Meghan for a few years, after they met at a dog shelter in LA.

Ellen asks Meghan, 40, about a car she used to own to travel to auditions.

Meghan laughs as she says: “Yes, I used to own this very old car, a Ford Explorer, sport.

“At a certain point the key stopped working on the drivers side, so after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot, open the trunk, crawl in and pull it shut before crawling over the seats.

“That’s how I would come to and fro… it was not ideal.”

“Did anyone ever see you?” Ellen, 63, asks.

Meghan responds: “I would play it off, just looking for my highlighters for my script…and then climb in.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet, who was named after the Queen, in June.

Last week, Harry and Meghan met with recipients of the Intrepid Valor Awards at New York’s Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala.

Wearing a striking red Carolina Herrera gown, Meghan was asked if she was proud of her husband.

Meghan replied: “I’m always proud of him.”

Meanwhile, royal biographer Angela Levin has suggested that the palace will “dread everything” Meghan says during the Ellen interview.

The Ellen Degeneres show airs in American tonight.

It will air in the UK, on ITV2 on November 24 at 2pm.

